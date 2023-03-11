Langley home part of sick kids’ lottery

A seven-bedroom, seven-bath home in Brookswood, complete with legal suite, is up for grabs in the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital’s Choice Lottery. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A seven-bedroom, seven-bath home in Brookswood, complete with legal suite, is up for grabs in the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital’s Choice Lottery. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A seven-bedroom, seven-bath home in Brookswood, complete with legal suite, is up for grabs in the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital’s Choice Lottery. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A seven-bedroom, seven-bath home in Brookswood, complete with legal suite, is up for grabs in the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital’s Choice Lottery. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A seven-bedroom, seven-bath home in Brookswood, complete with legal suite, is up for grabs in the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital’s Choice Lottery. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A $2.6-million, 5,100-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bath home in Brookswood is being raffled off to help sick kids.

The luxury home, along with gas and groceries for a year, $50,000 in furnishings, and an electric car make is one of the grand prize packages being offered in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery.

The lottery, which is selling tickets until April 13, or until tickets sell out, features nine different grand prize packages to pick from, all but one of them featuring a prize home, said Aldergrove’s own Erin Cebula, Choices Lottery celebrity spokesperson.

“The Choices Lottery grand prize home packages keep getting better and better every year, and this year there are eight prize home packages to choose from,” she said.

There are homes in Vancouver’s Oakridge or Westside areas, Kelowna, Vernon, Sooke, Courtenay, Surrey, and of course, Langley. Alternatively, one of the prize packs is simply $2.3-million in tax-free cash.

The three-storey Langley home that’s on the raffle block is located at 3224 197A St., and features radiant heating, air conditioning, contemporary interior design, plus high-end stainless steel appliances, functional layout and ensuites for all bedrooms on the top floor. The basement is equipped with a two-bedroom legal suite, wine cellar, theatre room, gym, and an additional bedroom for your guests – or the winner could rent it out for extra income.

The local prize home was constructed by Qi Yang and his team from Landmark West Construction, and it’s not the first they’ve created. Landmark built another home in the same Brookswood neighbourhood that was part of last year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery.

Yang, who is managing director of the Surrey-based construction company has been building multi- and single-family homes for more than a decade, and is excited to participate with the charity efforts.

The Choices Lottery supports world-leading research initiatives that lead to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly help experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses.

More than 1,200 researchers at BC Children’s Hospital work to push the boundaries of what’s possible in pediatric health. Lottery funds help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids, said Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“At BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, we know that small is mighty. The sick and injured children who visit BC Children’s show us this every day. We also know that every research study, small or big, could have a huge impact on children and families across the province. This is why we count on the funds raised from every Choices Lottery ticket sold,” Berry said.

“A single ticket purchase may seem small, but together, the money raised could contribute to the next groundbreaking discovery,” he added, noting 138,000 children visit BC Children’s for specialized pediatric services each year. It is the only hospital in the province devoted solely to the care of children and youth, addressing both physical and mental health.

Choices Lottery Grand Prize: 330,000 tickets are sold to win a grand prize. Three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500. There is also a 50/50 Plus Lottery with 482,000 tickets available for sale, as well as a daily Cash Plus Game.

Information and tickets can be found online at bcchildren.com or by calling 604-692-2333. Plus tickets can be purchased in person at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods.

