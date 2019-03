The community is invited to submit Langley photos for Langley In Focus.

Aldergrove Community Secondary Biology 11 and Advance students were recently helping plant native species near the Greater Vancouver Zoo to help the Langley Environmental Partners Society restore the ecosystem.

