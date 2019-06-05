LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Students walking for teacher and end to ALS

In this week’s Langley In Focus, the spotlight is turned on Langley Christian School.

Students from Langley Christian School raised about $9,200 for the ALS Society of BC, by hosting a recent charity fundraiser at the school.

The walk was started three years ago, in support of a beloved music teacher, Dave Alexander, who is living with ALS.

This year’s effort, coordinated by student Abby Miller and teacher Jon Mayan, was dubbed as an excellent event by ALS Society of BC’s executive director Wendy Toyer.

In addition to organizing their first BC Walk to End ALS at LCS, they organized a barbecue.

“With the proceeds from the BBQ still to be reconciled, the students raised over $9,170,” Toyer said.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada, she explained.

“Family-friendly and fun, it unites Canadians in their desire to put an end to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This event shows support for the 3,000 Canadians and their families living with the disease; 400 of which are living in British Columbia,” Toyer added.

She congratulated the school, and especially the organizers for “kicking off the season with an excellent event.”

Toyer concluded: “On behalf of the ALS Society of BC and the people we serve, thank you. With young leaders like you, the world is in good hands.”

