Langley Kettle Campaign aims to raise $180,000

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for kettle shifts

Emily Gilmour and Shauna Waddell were manning a Salvation Army kettle and representing Inclusion Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

The Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Campaign is underway in Langley, raising funds for the Gateway of Hope shelter and the programs that operate there.

This year, the goal for the kettle campaign in Langley is to raise $180,000.

Funding goes towards the homeless shelter at the Gateway of Hope, as well as other programs. The Salvation Army also runs programs including a daily meal program, a Christmas hamper program, and a school supply drive every fall.

This year the kettle campaign has had to be modified for COVID-19, including ensuring that all kettle volunteers wear required PPE.

In addition, kettles have to be sanitized, volunteers have to be limited to individuals or small groups at each kettle locations, and volunteers have to practice social distancing.

Kettles are being placed outdoors wherever possible to prevent crowding in lobby areas.

The campaign began on Nov. 12, and will run to Dec. 24.

The Langley Salvation Army is hoping to fill about 100 shifts every day.

Volunteers can visit gatewayofhope.ca/christmas-kettle-campaign and sign up online, or print out and scan an application form.

