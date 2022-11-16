Residents of the Langley City housing complex managed by the Langley Lions Housing Society have brightened up the buildings with Christmas lights in 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley list of Christmas light displays starting for 2022 season

Send in details of local holidays displays worth a look

‘Tis the season for holiday displays.

Maybe there’s a house on a particular block that shine brightly in the darkest days of winter – the Langley Advance Times wants to know about the best and brightest homes throughout the community and so do readers.

People can send over photos, addresses, or even details on any charity aspects at a particular display. The displays must be in a place where the public can view them.

The Langley Advance Times will be featuring as many decked out dwellings in the newspaper and online to keep readers up to date on where to go for the best sparkling sights all season long.

Email everything Christmas display-related to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com or as a direct message through Facebook.

.

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

ChristmasLangley CityLangley Township

