Langley, listen for the bells at 6 p.m.

Expect to hear some holiday cheer at 6 p.m. this evening (Thursday, Dec. 24).
The Worldwide Santa’s Christmas Eve Jingle and other social media campaigns intended to brighten the holiday season are calling on people around the globe to go outside at 6 p.m. local time and ring bells for about two minutes.
The goal is to add a happy event during what has been a dark year.
People can then post with related hashtags.
Join us tonight at 6:00 pm and jingle bells for 2 minutes to help spread some holiday cheer! The idea has spread with the hopes to create a wave of bells across the world. After a tough year lets end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness! #LCelfontheshelf #elfontheshelf pic.twitter.com/tVypOs3okh
— Langley City (@LangleyCity_) December 24, 2020