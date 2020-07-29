Langley’s Carly Higo and Stefan Steinebach won $500,000 in the July 16, 2020 Daily Grand draw. (BCLC photo)

Langley lottery winners plan to spoil their cats

‘We’ll probably go out and buy the best scratch post money can buy’

If there’s something Langley’s Stefan Steinebach and Carly Higo might love more than winning $500,000 in the July 16, 2020 Daily Grand draw, it’s their cats.

Their win was revealed Wednesday, July 29 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

The couple matched five numbers to win Daily Grand’s secondary prize of $25,000 a year for life. With the lump sum payment of $500,000, the Langley residents plan to put the majority of their winnings towards buying their dream home down the road … but have plans to buy something else right meow.

“We already spoil our fur babies, so we’ll probably spoil them even further,” says Steinebach. “We’ll probably go out and buy the best scratch post money can buy, because there’s nothing like spending some money on something they’ll scratch the hell out of.”

Their furry felines have already clawed their way through a few scratch posts in their day, but the pair suggest this next one will be nothing short of the Rolls Royce of scratch posts.

“I don’t know how much they cost, but it’ll be the fanciest one possible.”

READ ALSO: B.C. Lotto Max players win big with 4 tickets earning nearly $2.5M

Steinebach and Higo, who are one of two Daily Grand secondary prize winners in the month of July, were at home scanning their lottery tickets on the BCLC Lotto! App when they discovered they were big winners.

“We were in the kitchen, and had to check again because we just couldn’t believe it,” said Higo. “We were feeling mainly shock and disbelief when we found out.”

READ ALSO: Aldergrove 60-year-old can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST), with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere using the BCLC Lotto! App.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.

Langley

Wings and Wheels drive-thru fundraiser supports Crystal Gala Foundation

