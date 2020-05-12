Langley Mounties asking the pubic to drive by, donate, and celebrate Aldergrove

Officers will say ‘thanks’ to the community Thursday during a donation drive with free hot dogs

Langley Mounties, including Aldergrove’s Cpl. Kurt Neuman, are hosting a drive by food bank donation event in the Aldergrove legion parking lot this Thursday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Carla Hamilton photo)

Langley RCMP want to say thanks to Aldergrove residents this Thursday, for all that they’ve done to cheer on healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic.

It’s a trend that first emerged in large cities, but has made its way to the eastern edge of the Langley Township – making noise nightly at 7 p.m. to thank those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“As a police force we are touched by this gesture and reminded of how much we are appreciated by our communities every day,” expressed Aldergrove community police liaison Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

“I can’t believe that my little part of Aldergrove is honking and banging pots and pans each night,” Neuman said.

Spurred on to spread the cheer, Langley Mounties are inviting residents to drive by the Aldergrove legion parking lot – at 26607 Fraser Hwy. – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

There, officers will be giving away complimentary hotdogs and cans of pop, whilst collecting donations for Aldergrove and Langley Food Bank.

Mounties are being helped by members of the Aldergrove legion, who are providing a six-foot smoker to grill up all of the hotdogs. School liaison officers will also be in attendance, serving up the weiners.

The food is being provided by Aldergrove’s FreshCo, a regular and avid donor to the Aldergrove Food Bank.

Motorists are asked to enter the queue through the legion’s lot entrance off of 32nd Avenue, to prevent hindering traffic on Fraser Highway during the two-hour event.

Proper safety and social distancing protocols will be enforced, Neuman ensured, encouraging residents to come by and be part of the festivities.

