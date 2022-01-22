Langley organization invites family to boost literacy with scavenger hunt

The Langley Literacy Network has plans meant to bring neighbourhood families together for British Columbia’s Family Literacy Week Jan. 23 to 30.

Every year, the province recognizes the last week of January as an important period to engage on the topic of family literacy – this time, the local literacy organization made up of stakeholders and partners throughout the community will be at the forefront to create awareness about the campaign.

“Families are children’s first and most important teachers. When families connect, they build strong relationships, create trust, and support children’s social, emotional and physical health.” said Donna Gibson, Langley Literacy outreach coordinator.

‘Let’s connect! Care, Play, Listen’ is the theme of this year’s family literacy week. All Langley libraries are diving into the theme by hosting a family scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt celebrates Family Literacy Day, Valentine’s Day, and Family Day all rolled into one activity, said Gibson.

“Children learn when they connect with others, with places and with ideas. Tell family stories, play outside or cook together,” said Margaret Sutherland, executive director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, BC’s provincial literacy organization.

The scavenger hunt includes 12 questions and activities, which kids aged two to 14 can do with their families. Activities include visiting a park, learning Indigenous words, reading about a local historical site, and more. The first 500 children to come in with their completed scavenger hunt sheets before Feb. 26 will receive a free book, said Gibson.

The Langley Literacy Network invite neighbourhood families to participate in scavenger hunt and celebrate Family Literacy Week.

“Literacy is just one aspect of how we want to encourage families to connect. Outdoor activities, such as the scavenger hunt get the families working together, exploring, talking, playing, connecting, and moving. Free books at Langley libraries provide another place for families to explore,” Gibson added.

Currently, there are seven Langley branches within the Fraser Valley Regional Library network, and Gibson said any of them is the place to go to find out about the scavenger hunt. For more information, people can also visit the literacy network’s website at langleyliteracynetwork.com or call at info@langleyliteracynetwork.com. Go to the website to download activity sheets for various children’s age groups from babies to primary school age and learn about the other Langley Literacy Network programs and services.

