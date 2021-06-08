Langley pioneer with passion for music and faith passes

Family will hold private graveside service later this month for Donna McTaggart, 92

Donna McTaggart made a mark on Langley, and for many that was done through her love of music.

But, the piano playing pioneer passed away recently, at age 92, surrounded by her family.

During a private graveside service later this month, she will be remembered as a mother of three, grandmother to seven, and great grandmother to 10.

But her son Dave McTaggart said she touched so many more people’s lives, as the flood of condolences and well-wishes attest since her death on May 28.

McTaggart will be also be remembered for her involvement in Langley’s music and faith communities, said her son, pastor of Southgate Church.

She lead various community, school, and church choirs, was instrumental in the formation of Langley Community Music School, and taught music at several elementary and secondary schools after settling in town with her husband, John, in 1951.

“Music was an important part of her life from an early age,” Dave shared. “She played the piano with great sensitivity and was very much appreciated as an accompanist and church organist.”

She also directed many church choirs, and with her husband and a friend began a community choir in Langley called the Maysfield Singers. She began as the accompanist and then became the director, leading that choir for 21 years.

“She instilled her deep love of music in her children, and this has been passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” Dave added.

McTaggart also had a strong faith and was an active member of the United Church of Canada, serving on every court of the United Church from the local church to the national general council. In fact, she was the first lay woman to be chair of Fraser Presbytery.

McTaggart, born in Vancouver as Donna Ruth Killick, is survived by her children Nancy (Garnet), Dave (Tomana), and Janice (Jim) and a large family.

“She was our guide and our melody, our love and our laughter,” Dave said.

In lieu of flowers, donations in McTaggart’s memory can be made to the United Churches of Langley or to the Langley Seniors’ Centre.

