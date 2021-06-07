Langley RCMP mark Seniors Week with visit and note

Local police thanked seniors for all they’ve contributed to the community

Langley RCMP sent a note to residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens for Seniors Week. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Appreciation works both ways.

Many people have reached out to police to express appreciation for the work they do, particularly on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local police wanted some special residents to know they are in their thoughts.

The Langley RCMP passed along a note to the senior citizens who reside at the Chartwell Langley Green facility in Walnut Grove.

“Thank you for everything you did over the years to shape the community we are happy to work, play and for some to call home,” Langley RCMP members and staff.

The note was a gesture for residents to mark Seniors Week which is June 6 to 12 this year.

Langley RCMP Const. Lisa Yeo, who serves as the mental health liaison, stopped by Langley Gardens to deliver the note and visit with residents, including Claude Gobin.

He enjoyed the chance to meet her but was disappointed she wasn’t able to fulfill his request to experience what it would be like to be handcuffed.

