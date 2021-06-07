Langley RCMP sent a note to residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens for Seniors Week. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP sent a note to residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens for Seniors Week. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP mark Seniors Week with visit and note

Local police thanked seniors for all they’ve contributed to the community

Appreciation works both ways.

Many people have reached out to police to express appreciation for the work they do, particularly on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local police wanted some special residents to know they are in their thoughts.

The Langley RCMP passed along a note to the senior citizens who reside at the Chartwell Langley Green facility in Walnut Grove.

“Thank you for everything you did over the years to shape the community we are happy to work, play and for some to call home,” Langley RCMP members and staff.

The note was a gesture for residents to mark Seniors Week which is June 6 to 12 this year.

Langley RCMP Const. Lisa Yeo, who serves as the mental health liaison, stopped by Langley Gardens to deliver the note and visit with residents, including Claude Gobin.

He enjoyed the chance to meet her but was disappointed she wasn’t able to fulfill his request to experience what it would be like to be handcuffed.

• READ MORE: Langley Seniors of the Year honours come on Arlene’s birthday

• READ MORE: Dutch Consulate gives flowers to Langley care home residents

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPSeniors

Previous story
Langley Township marks Seniors Week

Just Posted

Claude Gobin, who lives at Chartwell Langley Gardens, enjoyed meeting Langley RCMP Const. Lisa Yeo, who is the local mental health liaison. She stopped by the Walnut Grove facility with a note of appreciation for Seniors Week. (Chartwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP mark Seniors Week with visit and note

Local police thanked seniors for all they’ve contributed to the community

Langley Township has free swimming for seniors at its pools during Seniors Week 2021. (Google Maps screen capture)
Langley Township marks Seniors Week

Free swimming sessions for local seniors are offered at Township facilities

A video posted to Lisa’s School of Dance Facebook page teaches the steps for one final big dance number before the Langley school of dance closes (Facebook image)
VIDEO: A Langley dance studio will choreograph its exit

Before they close, Lisa’s Dance Studios plans one final production, a flash mob

Dallas Smith wins another JUNO Award for best country album. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley country star wins another JUNO

Dallas Smith has won multiple national awards including his latest, country album of the year

Disappearing circles will not deter Downtown Langley Business Association from its quest to grow its gallery of murals. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
Mural be gone: One disappears, four more going up soon

Downtown Langley vows to give Chemanius a run for its money when it comes to outdoor art

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia

RCMP urge local residents to be vigilant as they search for unknown assailant

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

Most Read