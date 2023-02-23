Langley resident to ascend a 48-storey staircase in memory of his partner’s mother

Langley resident Yves Ho will come dressed in full Star Wars character gear to climb the 48-storey staircase of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre on Sunday, Feb. 26. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Yves Ho, a local resident, is preparing for his 10th consecutive year participating in the BC Lung Foundation’s Climb the Wall event, set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre.

This year, Yves will be climbing in memory of his girlfriend’s mother, Linda, who was a huge supporter of the foundation and had previously battled asthma and COPD.

Yves’ team is unique compared to others in the event, as they all will come dressed in full Star Wars character gear. Yves, in particular, will be climbing in full Sandtrooper armor, which he has done in the past, too.

“In 2013 I decided to climb in my Sandtrooper gear just to see if it was possible. By 2015, I started climbing competitively across the U.S. and Canada.”

This year’s Climb the Wall event, which is open to participants of all fitness levels, will see climbers ascend the 48-storey staircase of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre before celebrating at the “Glow” after party.

The event will feature a gourmet brunch, a DJ, and Glow-themed entertainment, providing a “well-deserved” reward after climbing up one of Vancouver’s tallest buildings.

Speaking about the event, Yves emphasized the importance of lung health, sharing that he had asthma as a child and had to use his inhaler frequently.

He stated, “over the years, I was able to become more active.”

This year’s event will raise funds for the BC Lung Foundation’s Asthma Education Centre (AEC), a new initiative that will provide age-appropriate education about asthma to children and youth throughout the province, both in-person and virtually. The goal is to help 100,000 BC kids and youth living with asthma to lead a more normal life.

When asked what he’s most excited about, Yves said, “I enjoy challenging activities, it makes the celebratory post-Climb brunch so much more rewarding!”

To donate to Yves’ team or to participate in the event, people can visit climbthewall.ca.

