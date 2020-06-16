Langley residential builder earns national recognition for kitchen renovation

“It’s a once in a lifetime feeling,” Larry Clay, founder and president of Langley-based business Clay Construction, said about his recent national recognition.

He took home a Canadian Home Builders’ Association award for “Best Kitchen $70,000 – $100,000” earlier this month.

“The competition always has been very challenging, so it’s a tremendous honour – a bit of a surreal experience when you win a national award,” Clay continued.

Clay told the Langley Advance Times that builders apply if they think they have something worth winning; judges then review more then 700 entrants across Canada.

The business owner said he accepted an award on behalf of a recipient at the ceremony last year, but found out about his own recognition online; COVID-19 put a stop to the physical awards this time around.

“Winning the award will always help with your brand,” he said. “While some of our potential clients are looking for an award winning builder, others are not. They want the peace of mind knowing that what is not seen is done as well as what is seen.”

Frits de Vries was the architect and interior designers on the project – a business Clay called extremely gifted.

“We worked with them on choice in colour scheme and layout and they really execute with quality and craftsmanship,” he noted.

Langley company Elite Kitchens and Bathrooms additionally completed the unique, eye-catching cabinetry.

Clay said the kitchen was an amalgamation of bold design, flow, and usability inside a 10-month-long house renovation in Port Moody.

“The people living there are thrilled and singing praises from the rooftops,” Clay added.

Clay is currently serving as the vice president of the of Canadian Home Builders Association and will take the role of president later in the year.

“The home builders association is fighting for consumer to keep homes affordable and to a reasonable standard,” Clay added.

For more on Clay and his award winning kitchen, people can visit clayconstruction.ca.

