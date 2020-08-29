$100,000 is up for grabs through the Langley Rotary lottery this fall. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Rotary Clubs launch lottery worth $200,000

Grand prize winner will take half the prize while the other half will be used for community projects

The four Langley Rotary clubs are launching a $200,000 50/50 lottery on Sept. 8th, with the grand prize winner receiving up to $100,000.

Rotary Club of Langley, Central, Sunrise, and Aldergrove – plus the Rotaract Club – will split the other half to be used to continue supporting community needs and projects.

Langley Rotary chair Pauline Buck said they’re hoping regular supporters – and some new ones – will help them help others by buying tickets.

“No surprise, COVID-19 has prevented our regular fundraising gatherings but we don’t want to stop providing support to the local community,” Buck said. “Especially now when there’s so much more need than even before, so we’re trying this way.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8th until Nov. 30, with the final draw taking place on Dec. 3.

Tickets cost one for $20, three for $50, or eight for $100.

READ MORE: 30 years laters, Aldergrove Rotary club still going strong

People can visit www.langleyrotary50-50@rafflenexus.com for more details and to purchase their tickets.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Shortreed Elementary ends ‘grab-and-go’ summer service with Hawaiian Luau

Just Posted

Abbotsford company lands part of $374 million aerospace contract for U.S. military

Cascade Aerospace and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group to maintain KC-130 transport aircraft

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Langley Rotary Clubs launch lottery worth $200,000

Grand prize winner will take half the prize while the other half will be used for community projects

Langley country artist Dallas Smith releases fourth album, Timeless

Along with the title track, album includes hit singles ‘Drop,’ ‘The Fall,’ and ‘Like a Man’

VIDEO: Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Traffic was shut down in both directions for a time, after an accident at the south end onramp

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Most Read