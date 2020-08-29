Langley Rotary Clubs launch lottery worth $200,000

Grand prize winner will take half the prize while the other half will be used for community projects

The four Langley Rotary clubs are launching a $200,000 50/50 lottery on Sept. 8th, with the grand prize winner receiving up to $100,000.

Rotary Club of Langley, Central, Sunrise, and Aldergrove – plus the Rotaract Club – will split the other half to be used to continue supporting community needs and projects.

Langley Rotary chair Pauline Buck said they’re hoping regular supporters – and some new ones – will help them help others by buying tickets.

“No surprise, COVID-19 has prevented our regular fundraising gatherings but we don’t want to stop providing support to the local community,” Buck said. “Especially now when there’s so much more need than even before, so we’re trying this way.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8th until Nov. 30, with the final draw taking place on Dec. 3.

Tickets cost one for $20, three for $50, or eight for $100.

People can visit www.langleyrotary50-50@rafflenexus.com for more details and to purchase their tickets.

