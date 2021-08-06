Langley Rotary lottery total nears $175,000 with 10 days left to buy tickets

Volunteers will be selling tickets in person at Otter Co-op and Save-On Foods on Saturday and Sunday

Volunteers hit the streets of Langley and Aldergrove selling Rotary Lottery tickets. (Aldergrove Star files)

Ten days to go!

The Langley Rotary 50/50 Mega Draw has just more than one week left until a winner is chosen.

Sales stop at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 15 and a winner will be drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon.

Committee member Pauline Buck told The Star that the Jackpot is at $172,000.

“Looking promising that we will reach $200,000 by Aug. 15,” she assured.

In lieu of many in-person fundraisers like Langley RibFest that have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery raises funds for the local Rotary clubs so they can help organizations and hold community events.

Last year – the first year the 50/50 draw was held, Langley resident Katy Mayrs earned $73,000 from the $147,000 total.

Tickets are one for $20, three for $50, and eight for $100.

READ MORE: ‘Newbie’ Rotarian chairs Langley’s 50/50 Mega Draw to exceed previous year’s total

This weekend, volunteers will be selling tickets in person at Save-On Foods at 64th Ave and 200 Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Otter Coop on 248th Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 8.

Tickets and information can be found at langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

LangleyRotary