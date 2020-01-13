Langley satellite Rotary Club to hold warm clothing drive on Jan. 21

People are encouraged to bring donations to Mountain Equipment Co-Op between 5 and 9 p.m

The Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset is about to wrap up their first year of volunteers projects and community engagement, having only launch last spring.

The club is first of its kind initiative in Rotary District 5050, which comprises clubs throughout the Fraser Valley and the adjacent part of Washington State down to about Bellingham.

Travis Strain, president of the satellite club, said membership dues and fees are significantly lower, and both meetings and projects are geared to needs of younger members with families.

“We function like a committee,” said Strain. “We have short meetings, just to discuss where we are.”

Satellite Rotary clubs are not entirely new to Rotary International, the parent body that represents a network of 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 clubs around the world.

The Langley Satellite Rotary Club has 10 members who aim to conduct about two projects each month.

Members of the club will be on hand at Mountain Equipment Co-Op for their first project of 2020; to collect warm clothing donations for the Gateway of Hope on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Strain said they chose to hold the drive in January because, while donations pour into the Salvation Army throughout December, donations drop off drastically, despite a constant need.

“We are doing this to give back and help the people in need to keep warm over the winter months” Stain said.

Cristina Schneiter, residential services manager at the Gateway of Hope, reaffirmed that this time of year – the New Year – is when their need for warm clothes is the greatest.

“Between the cold and the rain, it’s difficult for people to stay warm. We are so thankful for this support from our community,” she said.

To sweeten the deal, anyone who brings in an article of warm clothing will receive a 10 per cent Club Night discount from Mountain Equipment Co-Op.

People can bring their donations to 6121 200 St. from 5 until 9 p.m.

For more information on the satellite Rotary Club, people can visit their Facebook Page.

