Langley school kids create thousands of Christmas cards for seniors and others

Young volunteers JayLynn Jones, Marissa Falk and Ali Falk helped sort for delivery 3,700 Christmas cards created by Langley students for seniors and other people deserving a holiday boost. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lynda Fourchalk has seen all 3,700 Christmas cards created by Langley students for seniors and other people deserving a little holiday cheer.

Fourchalk, the Langley Volunteer Bureau card program coordinator, sorted through them before she delivered the cards to recipients at 25 senior facilities in Langley — and one in White Rock — as well as the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter and the Kwantlen First Nation in the second week of December.

“They’re just so cute,” Fourchalk told the Langley Advance Times.

“The messages are so heartfelt and great.”

Cards also went to senior services, such as Langley Meals on Wheels, Langley Seniors Resource Society, and the Aldergrove legion. Deliveries were also made to Langley Memorial Hospital.

This year, 74 teachers in 30 Langley schools took part,with some classrooms producing hundreds of cards.

So many, in fact, that many seniors received two cards.

“The kids are excited to do them, and the seniors are excited to get them,” Fourchalk enthused.

This Christmas marked the third year of the program by the Aldergrove-based bureau.

Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary teacher Danielle Jarman said her students really loved doing the cards, and forwarded pictures of her “sweet munchkins” deep in concentration.



Another Blacklock teacher, Ronneat Sachar, said it was a pleasure to help.

“Best wishes to you during this festive season and thank you for the kindness and compassion you are sharing with the community!” Sachar said.

Alex Hope teacher Simone Malcolm said the school was “excited” and described the card making as “meaningful activity.”

One of the recipients, Myrtle Clift, sent a thank you to “every one of you wonderful students, teachers, and volunteers for thinking of us and going to the effort of doing and delivering the Christmas cards to us old fuddy-duddies.”

In November, the bureau organized the creation and delivery of 300 handmade Remembrance Day cards created by students were sent to local veterans.

Langley Volunteer Bureau, also known as ‘Langley Volunteers’, is an independent, non-profit society formed to promote the value of volunteering and to connect volunteers in the community with organizations who need them.

