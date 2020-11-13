Langley seniors’ centre cooks up program to feed struggling seniors

The Outreach Meal Program provides about 200 pick up or delivered meals each month

Since May 2020, the Langley Seniors Resource Centre has been providing meals for seniors in need through its Outreach Meal Program. (LSRC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Senior Resource Centre can feed a lot of people for $25,000.

That’s why the seniors’ centre welcomed the donation from Centra, a Walnut Grove-based window manufacturer.

“We were looking for charities for our golf tournament that had been affected by COVID,” said Brendan Friesen, with Centra.

The money will be used for the centre’s outreach program that provides food for local seniors. When the seniors’ centre shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centre board and administration tried to figure out what the centre would be able to do and lit upon the idea of food preparation.

In addition to a paid Meals to Go program, the centre created a meal program through the outreach department which helps local seniors stay connected to the community and retain their independence.

“It’s based on need,” Goldberg said.

The Outreach Meal Program started in May and provides prepared meals to approximately 200 people per month.

“To qualify for this service, seniors have to be registered in our outreach program, and vetted by a social worker in our outreach department,” he said.

The program didn’t just make sure cooked food was available at the centre. Organizers also worked out how to safely get that food to the people who need it through various means.

“Some pickup at the centre is by family members, but mostly delivered by staff and volunteers,” Goldberg said.

The Centra donation will go a long way to feeding local seniors, building on previous donations from others that funded the program.

Initially a Vancouver Foundation grant funded the meal program, he explained. The centre at 20605 51B Ave., is seeing a variety of clients needing the help.

“These local seniors have physical hardships, low income levels, are unable to drive, or have recently been released from hospital,” Goldberg said. “Many are grateful that this program exits during the pandemic.”

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodSeniors