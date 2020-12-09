Langley shows off furry members of the family in holiday photos

Not just people are getting into the holiday spirit.
There’s lots of local pets that are donning their Christmas duds, or at least tolerating their owners dressing them long enough to capture a photo.
Here’s a selection of festive photos of people’s favourite furry friends that people shared with us on Facebook.
Hey Langley, post your photos of your pets in the Christmas spirit. Include details of your furry or feathered friends.
Posted by Langley Advance Times on Monday, December 7, 2020
