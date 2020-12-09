Langley shows off furry members of the family in holiday photos

William Ness: Gideon in his festive sweaterWilliam Ness: Gideon in his festive sweater
Aimee Weiss: BuddyAimee Weiss: Buddy
Amber Smith sent in a photo of the furry family members.Amber Smith sent in a photo of the furry family members.
Ambika Parmar: Mija is unsure of the Christmas sweater
Bev Atchison: Jimeny has his own stockingBev Atchison: Jimeny has his own stocking
Audrey Sprott: Owen donned his best outfit for the photo shoot.Audrey Sprott: Owen donned his best outfit for the photo shoot.
Erin Scott sent in a photo of a pup not in the holiday spiritErin Scott sent in a photo of a pup not in the holiday spirit
Jenny Green’s dog Paddington tried on a festive collarJenny Green’s dog Paddington tried on a festive collar
Julie Cawdell: CashJulie Cawdell: Cash
Kerry Campbell: HolidayKerry Campbell: Holiday
Lana Hill: Baby with her mouseLana Hill: Baby with her mouse
Cathy Page captured Misty’s first ChristmasCathy Page captured Misty’s first Christmas
Donna Windsor: Raphael my PTSD Service Dog and Best FriendDonna Windsor: Raphael my PTSD Service Dog and Best Friend
Jim Tredwell: WilmaJim Tredwell: Wilma
Kelli Warawa: Roxy’s first ChristmasKelli Warawa: Roxy’s first Christmas
Monica Wright’s cat TheoMonica Wright’s cat Theo
Brenda Archer was able to get a costume on her guinea pig.Brenda Archer was able to get a costume on her guinea pig.
Karen Roberts: My sweet boy Korby with Christmas trees just. His sizeKaren Roberts: My sweet boy Korby with Christmas trees just. His size
Lindsay Myers: Millie… not so sure how excited she is…Lindsay Myers: Millie… not so sure how excited she is…
Stacey Romano: His response when you say “Merlin; did you know Christmas is coming?”Stacey Romano: His response when you say “Merlin; did you know Christmas is coming?”
Tammy Bozzard: Maggie under the Christmas treeTammy Bozzard: Maggie under the Christmas tree

Not just people are getting into the holiday spirit.

There’s lots of local pets that are donning their Christmas duds, or at least tolerating their owners dressing them long enough to capture a photo.

Here’s a selection of festive photos of people’s favourite furry friends that people shared with us on Facebook.

Hey Langley, post your photos of your pets in the Christmas spirit. Include details of your furry or feathered friends.

Posted by Langley Advance Times on Monday, December 7, 2020

Most Read