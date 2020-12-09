Langley shows off furry members of the family in holiday photos

William Ness: Gideon in his festive sweater Aimee Weiss: Buddy Amber Smith sent in a photo of the furry family members. Ambika Parmar: Mija is unsure of the Christmas sweaterAudrey Sprott: Owen donned his best outfit for the photo shoot. Bev Atchison: Jimeny has his own stocking Audrey Sprott: Owen donned his best outfit for the photo shoot. Erin Scott sent in a photo of a pup not in the holiday spirit Jenny Green’s dog Paddington tried on a festive collar Julie Cawdell: Cash Kerry Campbell: Holiday Lana Hill: Baby with her mouse Cathy Page captured Misty’s first Christmas Donna Windsor: Raphael my PTSD Service Dog and Best Friend Jim Tredwell: Wilma Kelli Warawa: Roxy’s first Christmas Monica Wright’s cat Theo Brenda Archer was able to get a costume on her guinea pig. Karen Roberts: My sweet boy Korby with Christmas trees just. His size Lindsay Myers: Millie… not so sure how excited she is… Stacey Romano: His response when you say “Merlin; did you know Christmas is coming?” Tammy Bozzard: Maggie under the Christmas tree

Not just people are getting into the holiday spirit.

There’s lots of local pets that are donning their Christmas duds, or at least tolerating their owners dressing them long enough to capture a photo.

Here’s a selection of festive photos of people’s favourite furry friends that people shared with us on Facebook.

Hey Langley, post your photos of your pets in the Christmas spirit. Include details of your furry or feathered friends. Posted by Langley Advance Times on Monday, December 7, 2020

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pets and People