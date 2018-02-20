Langley students collect glut of supplies for Guatemalan students

A couple hundred dollars is all that stands between this pile of school supplies – collected by Walnut Grove Secondary students – and kids in a rural Guatemalan school. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Eighty-two pounds of school supplies are packed and will soon be on their way to a rural school in Guatemala – thanks to kids at Walnut Grove Secondary.

The only thing holding it up now is money – about $200 to be exact, to cover the discounted cost of transport the supplies via UPS.

Organizers are hoping most of the needed supplies will arrive as the Guatemalan kids start their school year this month, with the rest being delivered later in the year with a Lions volunteer travelling to the region.

That’s hundreds of pencils, pens, crayons, erasers, markers, and paper ready to send to kids in the poverty-stricken countryside.

Grade 12 WGSS student Alejandra Jahns is proud of their accomplishments so far, and now anxious to get the material shipped.

Jahns is the president of the North Langley school’s LEO Club, a youth organization tied in with Lions Clubs International. There are about 70 service-minded students, between Grades 8 and 12, currently participating.

This project brought together a group of committed youth, and thanks to their efforts and the support of teachers and parents, the goal is close to being realized, said Lynda Davidson, the LEO group advisor.

“The students and their families have been very generous with their donations,” Davidson said.

“More than making a donation, they are making a tremendous difference for the children who will receive the school supplies.”

Since November, the LEOs have been collecting school supplies that are be delivered in part thanks to assistance from a Lions Club in Guatemala City.

“This project is meaningful to LEOs, as it is a showcase of how together we can impact in a positive way the lives of children and youth living in developing countries,” Jahns said.

This initiative provides LEOs with an opportunity “to practise what [it] means to be a global citizen,” she added. “Through this sponsorship project we are building awareness and appreciation for the value of education. Now, more kids in our school can appreciate how privileged we are as we live in Canada, a place of opportunity.”

Any people interested in supporting this initiative is asked to contact Alejandra Jahns directly to alejahnswgss@gmail.com.

