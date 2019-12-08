Langley Then and Now: Family farm now a luxury auto dealership

See what happened this time of year around Langley in decades past.

The older photo shows the McGregor family farm. Jim McGregor, the former Langley City fire chief and a columnist with the Langley Advance Times, said the farm was known as the Melanson property and is at the corner of Glover Road and Norris Road, which is now Highway 10. “The gravel road on the left is Norris which is now the Bypass and the gravel ‘trail’ on the right is Mufford Crescent,” he explained. Today the former Melanson property is the site of the Mercedes Benz dealership.

A look through the history of the Langleys:

Eighty Years Ago

December 7, 1939

A rare treat was offered to Langley residents at Wainwright Park. Buffalo steaks were being sold at the Simpson Bros. Market in Fort Langley. At the time, the specialty was a treat that few Canadians could enjoy.

Seventy Years Ago

December 8, 1949

Langley audiences were introduced to a new game when the Langley Lions Club presented “Millionaires Night” in the Athletic Hall. The game of “5,000” was built along the lines of the stock exchange, with Lions operating the buying and selling booths.

Sixty Years Ago

December 3, 1959

Capacity audiences filled St. Andrews Anglican Church for a four-member St. Andrew’s Players cast production of “The Late Edwina Black.”

Fifty Years Ago

December 4, 1969

Glen Valley parents threatened to take their children off the buses, unless safety measures were taken at the West Bluff on River Road. The narrow, winding section of the road was on a gravel truck route. Muddy, then freezing conditions were making the road dangerous for school buses.

Forty Years Ago

December 5, 1979

An application to start a disco and carpet store got three readings from Langley City Council, but the applicant’s request for a liquor licence was denied by the Ministry of Consumer and Corporate Affairs.

Thirty Years Ago

December 6, 1989

A representative for five garbage collection companies warned Township council that putting contracts for their services out to public tender would drive small, local garbage collectors out of business.

Twenty Years Ago

December 7, 1999

All of Township hall was in a tizzy over the Langley Advance’s disclosure of former councillor Heather McMullan’s request for financial legal aid in the suit brought against her by former mayor John Scholtens supporter Gregory Thomas. Senior staff were concerned that the Advance had obtained the information through a leak, as the request had been intended to be confidential.

December 10, 1999

Details of plans for the 200th Street freeway interchange were revealed… sort of. People who came to the unveiling with suggestions and questions, for the most part, left disappointed.

Trinity Western University’s battle to offer full teacher education was heading to the Supreme Court of Canada. The B.C. Teachers Federation were getting in the way of the program, claiming that TWU’s requirement that students sign a “community standards” agreement would predispose graduating teachers to be biased against homosexual students in classrooms.

Trustee Dave Hall was elected chair of the school board.

As Township council started its budget deliberations, the previously open meetings were closed to the public and press by newly elected mayor Kurt Alberts.