Langley Then and Now: No more smoking or non-smoking sections as of 2000

Langley’s Neil K. McDonald decided to build a warehouse, with space for offices and suites, breaking ground in 1959 at the corner of what was then called the TransCanada Highway and Sturmey Road. Today, we know those as Fraser Highway and 244th Street. The photo comes from the local community newspaper.
In Langley history at the close of the year…
Eighty Years Ago
January 4, 1940
- Chairman W.J. Berry threatened to resign if the school board was forced to accept an arbitration board settlement in the local teachers’ salary dispute. He asked fellow trustees to follow him, to “place the issue at the doorstep of the education department, where it belongs.”
Seventy Years Ago
January 5, 1950
- The New Year arrived with temperatures dropping to -4ºF (-20ºC).
- On his last day of office, reeve (mayor) J.J. McLellan called for construction of a police office, lock-up, and courtroom to free up space at the municipal hall.
Forty Years Ago
January 2, 1980
- A building boom which had seen nearly $40 million worth of permits issued kept Langley Township growing in 1979, and was expected to continue into 1980.
- There was to be no door-to-door enumeration for the federal voters list to be used in the Feb. 18 general election.
Thirty Years Ago
January 3, 1990
- “Century Baby” Bernard McGivern of Langley, who had been born in County Down, Northern Ireland, on Jan. 1, 1900, celebrated his 90th birthday.
- Langley RCMP headquarters were relieved of cocaine and cash in a break-in over the Christmas holidays.
Twenty Years Ago
January 4, 2000
- Township council received a memo from the provincial government pushing for a bridge across the Fraser River at either 200th or 216th Street.
January 7, 2000
- Seven-year-old Riley Elam was proclaimed a hero after saving his little brother’s life over the Christmas holidays. A metal chain the younger Elam was wearing around his neck got caught up in a night-light. The boy was burned an electrocuted, and his older brother pulled him to safety.
- Langley restaurants, pubs, and bars became tobacco-smoke-free, as Workers Compensation Board regulations came into effect on Jan. 1.