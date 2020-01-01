Neil K. McDonald was responsible for the construction of one of the largest buildings in the community at the time. The Langley Advance covered the construction April 2, 1959, The building of suites, offices and warehouse space was built opposite Otter School at the corner of the what was then called Trans-Canada Highway and Sturmey Road. Otter School is now Vanguard Secondary. The then Trans-Canada Highway is now Fraser Highway and Sturmey Road is 244th Street. (Langley Centennial Museum/Langley Advance collection)

Langley Then and Now: No more smoking or non-smoking sections as of 2000

Smoking bans for restaurants, pubs and bars and other interesting bits of local history

Langley’s Neil K. McDonald decided to build a warehouse, with space for offices and suites, breaking ground in 1959 at the corner of what was then called the TransCanada Highway and Sturmey Road. Today, we know those as Fraser Highway and 244th Street. The photo comes from the local community newspaper.

In Langley history at the close of the year…

Eighty Years Ago

January 4, 1940

  • Chairman W.J. Berry threatened to resign if the school board was forced to accept an arbitration board settlement in the local teachers’ salary dispute. He asked fellow trustees to follow him, to “place the issue at the doorstep of the education department, where it belongs.”

Seventy Years Ago

January 5, 1950

  • The New Year arrived with temperatures dropping to -4ºF (-20ºC).
  • On his last day of office, reeve (mayor) J.J. McLellan called for construction of a police office, lock-up, and courtroom to free up space at the municipal hall.

Forty Years Ago

January 2, 1980

  • A building boom which had seen nearly $40 million worth of permits issued kept Langley Township growing in 1979, and was expected to continue into 1980.
  • There was to be no door-to-door enumeration for the federal voters list to be used in the Feb. 18 general election.

Thirty Years Ago

January 3, 1990

  • “Century Baby” Bernard McGivern of Langley, who had been born in County Down, Northern Ireland, on Jan. 1, 1900, celebrated his 90th birthday.
  • Langley RCMP headquarters were relieved of cocaine and cash in a break-in over the Christmas holidays.

Twenty Years Ago

January 4, 2000

  • Township council received a memo from the provincial government pushing for a bridge across the Fraser River at either 200th or 216th Street.

January 7, 2000

  • Seven-year-old Riley Elam was proclaimed a hero after saving his little brother’s life over the Christmas holidays. A metal chain the younger Elam was wearing around his neck got caught up in a night-light. The boy was burned an electrocuted, and his older brother pulled him to safety.
  • Langley restaurants, pubs, and bars became tobacco-smoke-free, as Workers Compensation Board regulations came into effect on Jan. 1.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An industrial business is now on the site at the corner of Fraser Highway and 244th Street. (Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
17th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards accepting applicants

Just Posted

Greater Vancouver Zoo says improvements are coming following report animals are housed in ‘barren’ enclosures

Manager promises upgrades including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Trial scheduled for man charged with 2018 hit-and-run spree

James Gordon faces 18 charges related to incidents in Langley and Abbotsford

New Year’s celebrations happening in Langley

Some events are hosting a ’20s theme night

Beginning the new year, swimmingly

Choices for Langley residents range from outdoor polar bear plunges to indoor heated pools

Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Abbotsford man charged in Ontario exploitation probe has record of sexual offences

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior public warnings from Calgary police

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Most Read