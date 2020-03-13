Township firefighters raised $44,000 during their annual Boot Drive event for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township firefighters present $44,000 cheque to Muscular Dystrophy

Firefighters raised funds during annual Boot Drive

Langley Township firefighters were at a council meeting on Monday to present at $44,000 cheque to Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) – the second highest raised in the province.

The funds were raised during an annual Boot Drive organized by Township firefighters in September.

Money raised for MDC provides programs and services to individuals affected by neuromuscular disorders, their families and caregivers.

Township firefighters have been supporting MDC for the past 20 years. Their total raised to date is now $415,000.

“They would like to thank the residence and the businesses of the Township of Langley that have supported this annual Boot Drive over the past 20 years, and look forward to seeing you again in 2020,” said Cpt. Scott Brewer.

