Langley university launches beer in honour of recently retired instructor

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s female brewers are collaborating with an international non-profit organization to release Betty Boots.

The beer is being released in honour of the recently retired faculty of science and horticulture dean, Dr. Elizabeth (Betty) Worobec. In collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, the beer honouring Worobec will be launched today, March. 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Worobec, a brewing education veteran in B.C., played a significant role in creating the brewing and brewery operations diploma program in 2014.

“I’m very proud that I was able to lead the way in creating a university-level brewing diploma at KPU,” said Worobec. “We knew this was a unique program – the first and only one of its kind in B.C. – that would offer new career opportunities for students and help support the growth of the industry with skilled, trained graduates.”

Worobec said she was honoured to have a special beer named after her.

As an international non-profit organization that supports female beer professionals, the Pink Boots Society selects a special blend each year.

Betty Boots is brewed with a “Pink Boots blend” of hops from Yakima Chief Hops, featuring aromas of citrus, berry, and tropical notes.

The Pink Boots collaboration brew beer is a sparkling and dry hibiscus rose brut ale made with KPU honey, hibiscus flowers and rose petals to create a pink hue as a nod to the Pink Boots Society.

A total of 12 women, including instructors and students, participated in making the brew at KPU’s teaching brewery at its Langley campus.

Brewing instructors Martina Solano Bielen and Emily Kokonas led a group of first- and second-year female KPU brewing students in creating the beer along with brewing instructor Nancy More, who was one of the first female brewmasters in North America.

The team was also joined by alumna Ashley Brooks, quality control manager at Four Winds Brewing in Delta.

“It was really great to have the opportunity to collaborate with the women in our program for the Pink Boots brew day, and really meaningful to be able to develop a recipe for a woman who helped establish the KPU brewing program,” said second-year brewing student Lindsey Bartram.

The brewers carefully planned how each ingredient would reflect Worobec’s personality and her impact on the program.

“I’m glad we were able to create an innovative, strong beer that truly honours her legacy,” added Bartram.

Betty Boots beer is brewed with a pilsner malt for a light colour and subtle malt flavours, with honey added into the kettle for added dryness and honey aroma.

High carbonation, as well as the addition of oak chips in the fermenter, gave the beer a sparkling wine character, Bartram said.

“It’s very meaningful for our students and instructors to participate in the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day and feel connected to the larger community of women in brewing around the world,” Bielen said.

“Betty has been a strong figure in our university and is leaving behind some big ‘boots’ to fill,” Bielen added.

Betty Boots will be available by the glass at Farm Country Brewing in Langley City on Tuesday, March 8, starting at noon to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Proceeds from beer sales will go towards the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society. On Friday, March 11, Betty Boots will be available in six-packs of cans at KPU’s Langley campus brewery from 1 to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the March 11 sales will be donated to Pink Boots Canada’s scholarship and education fund.

For more information, people can visit KPU’s website at https://www.kpu.ca/brew.

