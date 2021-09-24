Langley, watch for volunteers picking up food bank donation bags on Saturday

Thanksgiving Food Drive wraps Sept. 25 with pick up or people can take donations to Mormon church

Volunteers dropped off brown paper bags in neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to Black Press Media)

The B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive wraps up this weekend.

The brown paper bags have been delivered to neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland and now volunteers are returning on Saturday to pick up donations.

The annual event on Sept. 25 supports food banks across the Lower Mainland.

“It’s an exciting program,” said Susan Terry, one of the organizers. “We started it back in 2008, in Burnaby, with just a small group of people. It’s a great opportunity to give back to those that are struggling.”

Terry said the program has grown since it was started by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is now a non-denominational event involving many other groups.

In 2020, they collected 500,000 pounds of food and this year Terry said the goal is to collect 600,000 pounds of food.

“The program is run entirely with volunteers with corporate and personal donations,” she said. “There are no administrative costs, the food banks of B.C. receive the entire benefit.”

SEE ALSO: BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will return to Cloverdale, Langley homes

SEE ALSO: Thanksgiving Food Drive ‘the most successful ever’

Those food banks include: ​​Share Family & Community Services in Port Moody, Greater Vancouver Food Bank in Burnaby, Richmond Food Bank, South Delta Food Bank, Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank, Sources Langley Food Bank, Friends In Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge, St. Joseph’s Food Bank in Mission, and Archway Abbotsford Food Bank.

The donations all get dropped off at local Mormon churches to get packed and sorted then dropped off at local food banks after that.

On Sept. 25, both Langley mayors will be at their Langley church (20370 82nd Ave.) and Councillor Linda Annis will be at their Surrey church (6270 126th St.) to help support the donation effort.

Terry said if anyone wants to give directly on Saturday, Sept. 25, they can visit either their Surrey or Langley church between 9 a.m. and noon to donate, or they can visit bctfooddrive.org to make a cash donation.

Food Bank

Volunteers dropped off brown paper bags in neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to Black Press Media)

Volunteers dropped off brown paper bags in neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to Black Press Media)

Volunteers dropped off brown paper bags in neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to Black Press Media)

Volunteers dropped off brown paper bags in neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to Black Press Media)

Volunteers dropped off brown paper bags in neighbourhoods around the Lower Mainland for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Special to Black Press Media)