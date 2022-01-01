Langley welcomed a baby boy on the New Year Day

Langley Memorial Hospital welcomed a baby boy at 3:06 a.m., on Jan. 1 2022.

Langley’s first baby of 2022 was born at 3:06 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Langley parents, who rang in the new year with a new addition – a male baby – did not consent to provide information to media, confirmed a Fraser Health spokesperson.

“I think more families this year are requesting privacy because of COVID and other things happening,” she added.

Last year too, the hospital said they welcomed a baby boy. Lacey Christink and Jason Saharkoat’s baby was born at 3:25 a.m. on the New Year Day of 2021.

This year’s first baby in the Fraser Health region is also a boy. Joshua was born at 12:05 a.m. at the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

B.C.’s first newborn too is a boy – born just four minutes past midnight at the Victoria General Hospital.