Langley What’s On: online community calendar for mid November 2021

Cat and kitten adoption event: Embrace a Discarded Animal Society hosting 40 cats and kittens at Langley PetSmart Thursday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 14. Fill out application in advance online (www.embracesociety.ca) or at the store’s adoption centre. Volunteers also needed to help.

Parents and Play Group: Jericho Ridge Community Church hosts a group for parents of babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Parents who hang out, drink coffee, and get to know each other while their kids play. All parents and caregivers are welcome. 10 a.m. until noon every other Friday at the Jericho Centre. Meetings: Nov. 12, Nov. 26, and Dec. 10. Information: jerichoridge.com.

Seniors Without Walls: Langley Seniors in Action offers half-hour phone conversations for Langley seniors 55-plus on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Free service to help with isolation. Topics: birding Nov. 12; you be the judge accounts of real court cases Nov. 16; local library resources Nov. 19; open mic storytelling Nov. 23; mindfulness and meditation Nov. 26; and older adult mental health Nov. 30. Register: Smitty, 778-251-1005 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

Hub meeting: Lanlgey Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Youth Mentors sought: Langley City Youth looking for adult mentors for 15- to 18-year-old. Youth and mentors meet minimum one hour each week for one year for agreed-upon activities which can be done at the Timms Community Centre (cooking, board games, art, sports, hiking, exhibits, etc.) Mentors must be 19 or older, have a criminal record check and driver’s abstract, and provide three references. Deadline to register is Nov. 30. Info: Taran, 604-514-2999 or tkingsbury@langleycity.ca.

The Rockin’ Red Hats, Langley is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Some of our activities are dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

