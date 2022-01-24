Langley youth to get more opportunities as art council receives a generous donation

Michelle Ducket will facilitate one of workshops at Langley Art Council. The council received a $16,600 donation from Telus Friendly Future Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley and Aldergrove will see more local artwork this year now that the art council has received a donation of $16,600 from Telus Friendly Future Foundation.

According to Claire Sarfeld, executive director, the fund will support local artists, especially the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) community, as well as LGBTQ+2S youth in Langley and Aldergrove.

The grant money received will allow community members to access the art council’s services free of charge.

Through its youth and young adult programming, Langley Arts Council will provide art, music, and improv classes to youth between ages five and 21.

“This programming will not only help our youth build confidence, but the programming will also serve as a way to support their mental health, provide a safe space to learn, grow, and have fun,” said Sarfeld.

Talking about the importance of art and culture, she said the council’s initiatives allow participants to learn new skills and build their artistic confidence in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

We’ve heard from our charity partners about the challenges that youth and young adults in their community are facing,” said Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation.

“We are proud to provide the Langley Arts Council with a TELUS community board grant of $16,600 to provide free programming to the youth and young adults in the Aldergrove, Langley and surrounding communities.” Brown added.

Started in 1968, the Langley Arts Council offers education in arts, culture, and heritage.

Registrations for the free art programming will begin in early February. For more information, people can call (604)-534-0781 or visit langleyarts.ca.