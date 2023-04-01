Langley youths invited to apply for Rotary leadership program

A 2017 clothing drive by local Rotarians brought in an SUV full of clothing for the Gateway of Hope. Rotarians work on various initiatives to help their communities. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The deadline is fast approaching to take part in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards or RYLA program.

The Rotary Clubs of Langley are inviting youth to attend one of Rotary’s best leadership programs.

RYLA will be taking place at the Zajac Ranch in Mission the weekend of May 12 to May 16, but the closing date for registration is Sunday, April 9.

Rotary helps develop leaders and RYLA is one of the programs utilized to assist in that effort. RYLA is an intensive training program for community youth leaders. Young people chosen for their leadership potential will attend an all-expenses paid seminar to discuss leadership skills and to hone those skills they already have.

“I know from many years of experience, that nothing looks better on your future work résumé than participating in programs like RYLA,” said John Campbell Rotary Club of Langley Central’s president.

Langley Rotary clubs are part of District 50-50 which includes clubs throughout the Lower Mainland and in Washington State. Each club in the 50-50 District is encouraged to send at least one young adult to RYLA.

“The program can be life changing. Please consider the young adults in your region who would benefit from this weekend,” said David Lukov, Rotary District 50-50 governor.

Candidates to attend RYLA are sponsored by each participating Rotary club.

Those interested in learning more about RYLA or who want to nominate someone for this opportunity can contact president John Campbell at 604-534-6528 or by email at johnpat6528@gmail.com.

