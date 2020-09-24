Langley4Langley food bank fundraiser extends deadline to Sept. 30

Participants can log activity online and take part in 10 km virtual fun run in Derby Reach

Langley4Langley is a community event that encourages participants to run, with money raised for the Langley Food Bank. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

There’s still time to participate in Langley4Langley, a new fundraising community challenge event that promotes walking and running to benefit the Langley Food Bank.

Participants start by making a minimum donation of $25 on the Langley4Langley donation page – and then run or walk as often as possible.

Originally scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 20, organizer Tony Markin said he extended people’s chance to take part until Sept. 30.

“It’s a running and walking event, so due to the smoke, I asked people not to run last weekend and have extended the event until the end of the month,” Markin explained.

Prizes will be awarded daily for submitting activity, and competitive category prizes will also be awarded at the end of the challenge.

Markin said 100 per cent of the donations will go to the food bank to help reach a goal of $25,000.

“I have had good support from local businesses, and I hope to hand out lots of prizes at the end of the month,” he said. “Langley helping Langley, and having some fun doing it.”

Participants are invited to take part in an optional self-guided socially distanced 10-mile race via at Derby Reach.

Participants can take part by signing up for a STRAVA account at www.langley4langley.com/details.

People can additionally drop off non-perishable food donations at Peninsula Runners – 20349 88 Ave in Walnut Grove.

