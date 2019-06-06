Abreast with FORTitude practiced in Fort Langley.

Langley’s Abreast with FORTitude paddling team celebrates survival at Relay

The team will show its colours at the annual Canadian Cancer Society event on Saturday

One of the most prominent groups supporting the Fraser Valley Relay for Life this year will be forming up their “pink army” again for this Saturday’s event.

Abreast With FORTitude is the Fort Langley-based Abreast in a Boat dragonboat paddling club.

Every member of Abreast in a Boat is a breast cancer survivor or patient, said local team captain Michelle Righetti.

“We’re really trying to inspire women, people who have a diagnosis,” Righetti said.

The team goes back to the late 1990s and the work of a UBC professor of sports medicine named Don McKenzie. He wanted to prove that the conventional wisdom for breast cancer survivors – avoid strenuous physical exercise – was wrong.

There are five Abreast in a Boat teams around the Lower Mainland, and more than 200 teams around the world.

Righetti, originally from England, joined the team five years ago.

After her diagnosis of breast cancer eight years ago, she saw a woman with an Abreast with Fortitude T-shirt at a Zumba class and asked what it was about.

She’s been training twice a week with the team ever since.

With 22 paddlers, the team makes up an imposing presence at the start of the Relay for Life.

“We always do the first lap,” said Righetti.

The initial lap at every Relay for Life is the survivors lap. Cancer survivors and people in treatment are decked out in yellow T-shirts and take to the track at McLeod Athletic Park for a ceremonial lap before the other relay teams start.

The Abreast with FORTitude team provides support for one another, for the other survivors, and can do a bit of outreach at the same time – they are taking new members, and anyone who’s interested can ask them.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer to affect women, Righetti noted, with one in eight women receiving a diagnosis in her lifetime.

She’s enthusiastic about Relay, which celebrates and fundraises for people facing all varieties of cancer.

“I look at it as a positive thing,” she said.

Anyone who is struggling with cancer or has just received a diagnosis can come and see a crowd of survivors, including the Abreast with FORTitude crew, heading out for a walk.

“We’re okay, there is life after diagnosis,” she said.

Potential new members – experience not required – can visit www.abreastinaboat.com or email newmembers@abreastinaboat.com to join.

Previous story
Fort Langley walk to residential school commemorates Truth and Reconciliation report

Just Posted

Fort Langley walk to residential school commemorates Truth and Reconciliation report

Reconciliation walk from Fort Langley a ‘little action’ in hope of making a difference

Langley Township council briefs: Fish engineering, new developments, and the ‘Sandwich Effect’

Notes from Langley Township’s most recent council meeting

Langley’s Abreast with FORTitude paddling team celebrates survival at Relay

The team will show its colours at the annual Canadian Cancer Society event on Saturday

Langley uke ensemble shares some summer love Friday

The famous local musical group hosts a concert at home in Fort Langley

Fifty Aldergrove homes sign up to sell goods this weekend

Buyers can expect clothing, housewares, electronics and vintage finds among what’s for sale

UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Adult-only Playland Nights return this summer

Booze, rides and burlesque dancing, starting July 5

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Most Read