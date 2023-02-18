Langley’s CARES to host two adoptathons in March

Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Past adoptathon initiatives by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter have led to hundreds cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Langley Advance Times file) Carol Briner is president of CARES. The no-kill cat shelter provides care and finds homes for hundreds of cats each year. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Clive Ellis, CARES Cat Shelter’s Public Relations and Fundraising Char, poses at the PetSmart in Langley where CARES will be offering cats and kittens up for adoption (Langley Advance Times file).

Langley’s Canadian Animal Rescue & Extended Shelter (CARES) is preparing for two cat adoption events or ‘adoptathons,’ as they like to call it in March to find loving homes for its large cat family.

The first event will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedar Rim Nursery, located at 702 4 Glover Rd. The nursery has been a longtime supporter of CARES, and the close proximity to the shelter makes it a “purrfect” location for the adoptathon, said Clive Ellis, a board member.

Russell Bruce, the owner of Cedar Rim Nursery has been a “wonderful friend and supporter” of CARES for more than 15 years.”We are grateful for his ongoing generosity,” added Ellis. “Without the support of individuals like Russell, we wouldn’t be able to continue our mission of finding loving homes for these cats.”

The second adoptathon will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 at the PetSmart store on Langley Bypass, with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

“We will have a good selection of both cats and kittens for adoption,” shared Ellis. “All of our cats have been thoroughly vet checked, spayed or neutered, have their ID tattoos, and have received the necessary vaccinations.”

Ellis further shared that CARES, which takes in abandoned or surrendered cats, is currently operating at full capacity and relying on events like these to cover the costs of feed, medical care, and utilities.

CARES has been a part of the Langley community for more than 20 years, and the need for their services continues to grow.

“We have seen an increase in the number of cats being surrendered due to the rising cost of living for people, as well as COVID,” said Ellis. “We have taken in barn cats, as well as strays that are trapped in our neighborhood. As time and space at our shelter permits, we want to give shelter to as many cats as we can.”

In addition to providing cats with shelter and medical care, CARES spends time socializing each cat prior to adoption to ensure a seamless transition into their new home. At both adoptathons, experienced staff will be on hand to answer any questions, handle adoptions, or give advice on feline health and general care.

“In most cases, we can complete the adoption on the same day,” said Ellis.

In addition, CARES also plans on raising funds at the event to cover the costs associated with running the shelter.

“As our kitty family continues to grow, so does our overhead,” said Ellis. “We recognize that the associated costs rise as well, which is why these fundraising events are so important.”

Those interested in attending the adoptathons or making a general inquiry prior to the event, can contact Clive Ellis at 604-533-4007.

“All your family and friends are welcome to join us,” said Ellis. “Our helpers and volunteers at these events will be more than happy to meet you and your family.”

.

RELATED: Furr-ever homes: CARES Cat Shelter hosts annual adoptathon for kittens and adult cats

READ MORE: CARES invite people to meet shelter cats

.