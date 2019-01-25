Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year Walk set for Feb. 23

Salvation Army ‘Gateway of Hope’ helps the hungry, homeless and hurting

This February 23 will mark the sixth year that the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope will be hosting the Coldest Night of the Year Walk in Langley.

Their goal this year is to raise $20,000 by having 25 teams and 300 walkers participate, along with community sponsors.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly national walk-a-thon that helps raise funds for the Gateway of Hope to help serve hungry, homeless and hurting people in Langley, and in 136 communities across Canada. Walkers range in age from toddlers (accompanied by parents, of course) to active seniors.

By walking at dusk during a cold winter’s night, you’ll feel a hint of the challenge faced by those experiencing homelessness during winter. By fundraising, you’ll be contributing much-needed funds to the Gateway of Hope, which continues to bring hope and help to people in our community who need it most.

In a statement, organizers said, “We walk through the cold and dark to declare our concern for people who have no home. We walk for those whose days are a battle to house and feed their families, and whose nights are filled with fear and frustration. We walk for people overwhelmed by isolation, guilt and despair. We walk humbly, realizing that anyone can lose their footing and then lose everything. Each step we take brings someone closer to safety, health and hope, as together, we raise funds for the Gateway of Hope, whose commitment and work transforms peoples’ lives.”

The Gateway of Hope is a ministry of the Salvation Army, serving the City and Township of Langley. Their mission is to help the homeless and those at risk with material assistance and other crucial supports. Over the years since their Langley facility opened, they have assisted many men and women to move out of homelessness for good, and into healthy living.

There are three options for the walk: 2km, 5km and 10km. Check in on walk day will begin at 4 p.m., with walkers leaving the Gateway of Hope at about 5:15 p.m. It’s anticipated that the last walkers from the 10km route will return at approximately 9 p.m.

Organizers have carefully planned the route to limit the need for walkers to cross major roads, and where necessary there will be marshals in place to ensure participants adhere to crossing signals and stay on the specified route.

Help the hungry, homeless and hurting in our community by joining fellow walkers on Saturday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. at 5787 Langley Bypass.

You can register online at www.cnoy.org/Langley.

Previous story
Friendly water buffalo charms Langley kids

Just Posted

Funding boosted for Langley ER expansion

The province is increasing the budget for the rebuild, to be completed by late next year.

Lower Mainland junior curlers will be vying for gold

Team B.C., led by skip Tyler Tardi, secured a birth in the finals Sunday at the junior nationals.

Friendly water buffalo charms Langley kids

Ebeneezer nuzzled kids and allowed himself to be petted during a school visit Friday.

Guilt and despair portrayed by Langley thespian in production of Rabbit Hole

Langley’s Adam Beggs will be on stage in New Westminster starting Feb. 9.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down top team in the country

G-Men earned seventh-straight win, this one against the Raiders on home ice at Langley Events Centre

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Transgender woman, imprisoned in B.C. on murder charge, loses extradition fight

Kevin Patterson arrested in Abbotsford in 2014 for Washington State killing

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year Walk set for Feb. 23

Salvation Army ‘Gateway of Hope’ helps the hungry, homeless and hurting

Man charged in sex assault in Vancouver’s West End

Tyler Emersen Gagnon, 35, faces several charges, including sexual assault with a weapon

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs

Vancouver police officer charged after pedestrian hit

Const. Andrew Peters is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Most Read