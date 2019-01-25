Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year Walk set for Feb. 23

This February 23 will mark the sixth year that the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope will be hosting the Coldest Night of the Year Walk in Langley.

Their goal this year is to raise $20,000 by having 25 teams and 300 walkers participate, along with community sponsors.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly national walk-a-thon that helps raise funds for the Gateway of Hope to help serve hungry, homeless and hurting people in Langley, and in 136 communities across Canada. Walkers range in age from toddlers (accompanied by parents, of course) to active seniors.

By walking at dusk during a cold winter’s night, you’ll feel a hint of the challenge faced by those experiencing homelessness during winter. By fundraising, you’ll be contributing much-needed funds to the Gateway of Hope, which continues to bring hope and help to people in our community who need it most.

In a statement, organizers said, “We walk through the cold and dark to declare our concern for people who have no home. We walk for those whose days are a battle to house and feed their families, and whose nights are filled with fear and frustration. We walk for people overwhelmed by isolation, guilt and despair. We walk humbly, realizing that anyone can lose their footing and then lose everything. Each step we take brings someone closer to safety, health and hope, as together, we raise funds for the Gateway of Hope, whose commitment and work transforms peoples’ lives.”

The Gateway of Hope is a ministry of the Salvation Army, serving the City and Township of Langley. Their mission is to help the homeless and those at risk with material assistance and other crucial supports. Over the years since their Langley facility opened, they have assisted many men and women to move out of homelessness for good, and into healthy living.

There are three options for the walk: 2km, 5km and 10km. Check in on walk day will begin at 4 p.m., with walkers leaving the Gateway of Hope at about 5:15 p.m. It’s anticipated that the last walkers from the 10km route will return at approximately 9 p.m.

Organizers have carefully planned the route to limit the need for walkers to cross major roads, and where necessary there will be marshals in place to ensure participants adhere to crossing signals and stay on the specified route.

Help the hungry, homeless and hurting in our community by joining fellow walkers on Saturday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. at 5787 Langley Bypass.

You can register online at www.cnoy.org/Langley.