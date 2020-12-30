Langley’s Critter Care welcomes new bear cub this holiday season

Found on Dec. 20, the animal was named Noel in the spirit of Christmas

Critter Care has a brand new bear, and it’s aptly named for the season – Noel. (Critter Care/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Critter Care Wildlife Society has welcomed a new bear cub to the facility – the animal was found orphaned and roaming around alone in Port Moody in mid-December.

With no sign or information on what happened to its mother, the cub was brought to the Langley facility on Dec. 20.

President Maureen Binnie named him Noel in the spirit of Christmas.

In a Facebook post, Critter Care staff said Noel only weighs 19 pounds and would not have survived the winter alone.

“Over the next few weeks and months, we will gradually introduce him to Thumbelina – another cub similar in size,” staff continued in the post.

Critter Care has a total of 12 bear cubs at the facility.

The society specializes in the treatment, care and release of sick, injured and orphaned native mammal species of B.C.’s Southern and Lower Mainland and is one of only three bear rehabilitation facilities in the province.

Critter Care relies heavily on volunteers and donations.

Anyone interested in helping can contact them at www.crittercarewildlife.org/donate

