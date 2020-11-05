Cranberry picker baskets were used to harvest the berries before the practice of flooding the fields became commonplace. Ann Blaauw donated these vintage baskets to the B.C. Farm Museum. Volunteer Mike Prangnell shows the two baskets. (B.C. Farm Museum)

Cranberry picker baskets were used to harvest the berries before the practice of flooding the fields became commonplace. Ann Blaauw donated these vintage baskets to the B.C. Farm Museum. Volunteer Mike Prangnell shows the two baskets. (B.C. Farm Museum)

Langley’s farm museum welcomes generous donation

Volunteer-run B.C. Farm Museum recognizes two local supporters

The B.C. Farm Museum will be able to turn its wish list of projects into a to do list thanks to a $250,000 donation from a local farmer.

Ann Blaauw made the donation recently and museum vice president Syd Pickerell said it will help secure the future for the 54-year-old facility.

“She recognizes that the farm museum, it’s all done by volunteers, and we struggle a bit like all museums do,” he said.

A coronavirus-safe event allowed the BC Farm Museum to recognize her and former MLA Rich Coleman who have supported the volunteer-run museum over the years.

Cake, physical distancing &and masks were all part of the brief informal appreciation morning coffee at the BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley on Monday, Nov. 2.

“A few directors and some of the regular volunteers gathered to say thank you to two individuals who have been very supportive of the museum’s efforts to preserve our pioneer life heritage,” said Grace Muller.

The museum board presented an award to Rich Coleman for his support during his many years as MLA.

“As the government representative Rich has been available and supportive of Farm Museum activities,” Muller said. “His advice and support has been much appreciated.”

• READ MORE: Firefighters gala raises $600,000 for hospital ER expansion

A crystal award was also presented to Blaauw.

Pickerell said the donation came about after casual conversations between Ann and the Township. She then contacted the museum about donating.

Ann and her late husband, Tom, originally emigrated from Holland and farmed in Langley for many years. They had a poultry operation and were one of the first local farms to go into cranberry growing.

After his death, she sold the farm and has given donations to a variety of causes including the ER expansion at Langley Memorial Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children – the only pediatric rehabilitation and developmental services facility of its kind in B.C., and more than $5 million towards the purchase and preservation of a 30-acre Glen Valley eco forest now owned by Trinity Western University and bearing the Blaauw family name.

Just a few months ago, Ann Blaauw donated some farming artifacts to the museum, including a two-handed cranberry picker basket circa 1950s.

Nowadays, farmers flood the fields to let the water remove the berries from the bushes.

“Before that people picked them dry,” he explained.

The cranberry baskets are perfect examples of the lessons of the farm museum – how technology has changed over time and introduced labour-saving devices that changed people’s lives and livelihoods.

“That’s what the museum is all about, trying to show people how the progression has moved along,” Pickerell said.

• READ MORE: Langley family gives generously to B.C.’s sick kids

The museum has received other financial donations, but the Blaauw contribution is the largest it has ever received with no strings attached, meaning the museum’s volunteer board can decide how to best spend the money.

“We can use it in so many things. We have so many projects on the go,” Pickerell said.

Currently the museum volunteers are working on a project to have better lighting on the artifacts and examining a radiant tube heating system to provide better temperature control in the large museum buildings.

Pickerell explained that would allow more use in the off-season, making it more comfortable for seniors tours, school groups and others. The museum board is examining having 4-H groups use the space for meetings, for instance.

“We would love to expand,” he added. “We really have more artifacts than we have room for. Temporarily we are housing some of them at close-by farms, but we really need to bring them home to the farm museum.”

The museum is staying where it is but would like to secure some nearby property, he said.

The museum is closed for the winter season but will reopen April 1, 2021.

The facility was open for part of the season this year with COVID-19 protocols in place, Pickerell explained, so the board is confident about welcoming back the public in a few months.

September the 30th, the last day of our open season. Reopening again on the 1st April. It's not too late for a visit….

Posted by BC Farm Museum on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FarminghistoryMuseum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Rich Coleman was given an award by B.C.Farm Museum vice president Syd Pickerell for his support of the Fort Langley museum over the years. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)

Rich Coleman was given an award by B.C.Farm Museum vice president Syd Pickerell for his support of the Fort Langley museum over the years. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)

A small gathering at the B.C. Farm Museum on Monday, Nov. 2 allowed the volunteer-run facility to honour Ann Blaauw and former MLA Rich Coleman. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)

A small gathering at the B.C. Farm Museum on Monday, Nov. 2 allowed the volunteer-run facility to honour Ann Blaauw and former MLA Rich Coleman. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)

B.C. Farm Museum volunteers continue with improvements of the 54-year-old facility in Fort Langley, including better lighting. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)

B.C. Farm Museum volunteers continue with improvements of the 54-year-old facility in Fort Langley, including better lighting. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)

Previous story
A six-year war: battle against blackberries in Langley

Just Posted

The B.C. Farm Museum honoured Langley’s Ann Blaauw at a small ceremony on Monday, Nov. 2. Blaauw recently donated $250,000 to the volunteer-run museum. (Mike Prangnell/B.C. Farm Museum)
Langley’s farm museum welcomes generous donation

Volunteer-run B.C. Farm Museum recognizes two local supporters

The medicine ward at Langley Memorial Hospital has been closed to admissions after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 today (Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020). (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID outbreak reported at Langley hospital

One staffer on the medicine unit was diagnosed, causing ward admissions to halt temporarily

A vehicle passes a speed reader board sign on 208th Street in Langley City on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Langley City plans to use the devices to tally the number of speeders on the route. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tackling speeding on 208th Street: Langley City council orders a crosswalk and data collecting

Speed reader boards will be used to generate data about incidents of speeding

Artist Judy Pohl attended the unveiling her transportation-themed mural at Langley City’s Linwood Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

New public art pays tribute to public transit

The Langley RCMP executed a warrant on a Willoughby home Oct. 30 and seized about $20,000 in merchandise. (Langley RCMP)
Langley RCMP warrant turns up more than 100 stolen high-end household goods

Fraudulent credit cards were used for curbside pickups at local businesses

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paul Prestbakmo died early Aug. 16, 2019, following an early-morning stabbing in South Surrey. (Facebook photo)
Surrey youths accused in assault of senior, fatal stabbing to be tried on charges simultaneously

Pair accused in mechanic’s death and aggravated assault of White Rock senior remain in custody

Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fugitive at large as transit cop, another driver sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police are hunting for Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 33

Skully White (right), owner/operator of Lullys Food Experience, is donating a kidney to customer Tim Hiscock. The pair’s surgery has been booked for Dec. 14 in Vancouver. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Kidney-transplant surgery scheduled for Abbotsford ‘hot dog king’ and recipient

Funds raised for Skully White while he’s off work after he donates kidney to Tim Hiscock

A large crane that collapsed rests on top of cargo containers on a freighter at Port Metro Vancouver’s Vanterm facility, in Vancouver on January 28, 2019. The Transportation Safety Board says the Port of Vancouver may be close to exceeding its ability to safely handle large-sized container ships. The board makes the comment in its report into a January 2019 incident where the container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into its berth at the Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Container vessels may be outgrowing Port of Vancouver: Transportation Safety Board

Container vessel Ever Summit hit a crane while being piloted into Vanterm terminal in the Port of Vancouver

Most Read