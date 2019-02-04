(École des Voyageurs photo)

Langley’s French elementary school sets the record straight to combat myths

The school is holding an open house for parents of kindergarten students.

École des Voyageurs, the French language public school in Walnut Grove, wants to dispel some myths that may be holding people back from signing up their children.

The school offers kindergarten to Grade 7 teaching in French. To help people better understand what the school has to offer, it is holding an open house at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

“We are often assumed to be a private school or a French Immersion school that falls under the Langley School District,” said Laura Grefford, president of the school’s parent advisory council. “What many don’t realize is that we are a public francophone school, but under School District #93, Conseil Scolaire Francophone, which has its own board of trustees and oversees all the public francophone schools in the province.”

École des Voyageurs, at 8736 216th St., is a public school. Its catchment area includes Langley Township, Langley City, as well as the eastern border of Surrey and the western border of Abbotsford.

School District #93 was founded in response to Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which covers the rights of Canadian citizens to have their child educated in the official language (English or French) that’s considered the minority language in the province.

But unlike public schools in the Langley School District (#35), there are eligibility criteria.

As French is considered the minority official language in British Columbia, at least one parent must satisfy Section 23’s definition of a “minority language right-holder” for their child to attend École des Voyageurs.

Their first language learned (and still understood) is French or they received their primary school instruction in French (excluding French Immersion).

“There are certainly several families with origins in Quebec, but many of our families consist of at least one parent from French communities in other parts of Canada such as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick,” Grefford explained. “There are also families from francophone regions abroad such as France, Haïti, Egypt, and Lebanon.”

This is the time of year when people with children about to enter kindergarten are anxious about ensuring they have a spot at their program of choice, such as French Immersion.

Grefford invited parents to contact École des Voyageurs.

“Langley parents who believe they are considered a minority language right-holder are encouraged to contact École des Voyageurs to confirm their eligibility. Unlike French Immersion programs managed by the English school districts, there are no lotteries or wait lists to access public francophone schools in the province. As long as the parent is a right holder, their child is guaranteed enrolment,” she said.

The school has free school bus transportation for students, a private francophone preschool called Les Petits Voyageurs located on-site, and the new ‘Franc Départ’ centre (French version of ‘Strong Start’) located on-site.

• Learn more

Previous story
Volunteer gives back after using Langley Hospice Society services

Just Posted

Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl

Spectators may be divided on who they want to win today’s game, but they share a passion for football

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Strong finish to regular season for Langley-based Spartans basketball team

Trinity Western University women’s team completes weekend sweep of the Cascades

UPDATE: Officers ‘breathe sigh of relief’ after Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Trinity Western women’s volleyball team takes out Mount Royal

Langley-based team remains atop the Canada West standings

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Team Wark wins first curling provincial title

Abbotsford’s Team Wark defeats Team Brown from Kamloops/Royal City 7-4 Sunday in Quesnel

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Team Cotter wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Kelowna and Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

Most Read