Rozanne geranium does not need to be cut back, like some hardy geraniums. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Rozanne geranium does not need to be cut back, like some hardy geraniums. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Hardy geraniums prove sound, colourful addition

A local gardening expert suggests mixing in a few highly durable perennials to fill the flower beds

by Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times

At this time of year, we are always looking for fillers for the garden – plants to go in certain spots that either look a little bare or need something to keep the weeds down.

Hardy geraniums fit that bill perfectly.

Also known as Cranesbills, this is a huge genus of many species.

For many years, we have grown this extremely hardy perennial in areas that were too dry to support some other plants or were neglected areas that just needed that bit of colour.

Not only do they come back reliably every year, and come in a wide range of colour and sizes, but they are so easy to maintain.

LAST COLUMN – LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Hydrangeas re-invented

The foliage comes up in early spring, followed by a mass of colour – and then when they finish blooming, we simply shear them down and allow the new growth to come back, thicker and more lush than before – very much the way you would treat the annual petunias.

Some people are afraid to cut things back, but believe me, many plants benefit from a little haircut.

By cutting back after the first blooming (to about 8 inches), we have a lovely new flush of growth for the summer.

Keep in mind, there are some varieties – like Rozanne – that do not require cutting back as they are continual bloomers for the entire season. Rozanne is an award-winning purple with a white washed centre that the bees absolutely love.

Our five-year old plant stands about three-feet high and wide this year and is buzzing with activity.

RECENT COLUMN – LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Perfect time for planting

Through the years, we have grown many varieties of hardy geraniums and while the aforementioned Rozanne is hugely popular, we personally love some of shorter, more ground cover varieties, such as Biokovo – a very vigorous ground cover with white/pink blend flowers. She forms a lovely mat of foliage that has proven to be one of the best control of weeds in our garden.

Other varieties to look for include Raven, with its very dark purple blooms, standing about two feet tall (and definitely benefits from that shearing I mentioned earlier), and Phoebe Noble, a fabulous pink, which was named after an amazing plantswoman from Vancouver Island.

We have grown the hardy geraniums in all areas of our garden, but have found that the best light conditions for them has been dappled or indirect sun. That being said, I have even had one growing at the base of a cedar hedge in dense shade and it still bloomed.

When they say this plant is “hardy,” then mean it.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens

and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club

Story tag

gardeningLangley

 

The dark purple Raven geraniums do benefit from a haircut part way into the season. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The dark purple Raven geraniums do benefit from a haircut part way into the season. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Aldergrove students inspire twelve new blood donors

Just Posted

Walnut Grove gardener Valerie Low looking at the Phoebe Noble geranium. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Hardy geraniums prove sound, colourful addition

A local gardening expert suggests mixing in a few highly durable perennials to fill the flower beds

Aldergrove Community Secondary’s Blood club donated flowers and cards to staff and volunteers. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Aldergrove students inspire twelve new blood donors

Canadian Blood Services staff and volunteers received flowers and hand written notes from students

The vigil and walk will take place at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Fraser Highway. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley vigil to honour victims of residential schools

Elders and school survivors are expected to speak at the Friday, June 11 event

Bike racks at Langley’s James Kennedy Elementary (JKE) school filled up with two-wheelers during Bike to School Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One in four students at Langley school take part in bike-to-school week

‘Impressive’ response, organizer said

A Grade 12 R.E. Mountain Secondary School student has organized a community clean up. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley grad hosting clean-up event Saturday for year-end project

Volunteers are asked to register by email

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Darrien McWatters of Summerland came out publicly as transgender in January, 2018. (Contributed)
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

‘My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now.’

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Most Read