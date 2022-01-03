Langley’s heritage house gets a fresh look

A photo taken in 2004 when the Lightfoots purchased the house. The house has since been renovated multiple times to add safety features. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s 124-year old heritage home, popularly known as the Henry Leaf House, recently received two coats of paint and “the house has never looked better,” according to the owners of the private property, Ted and Lynda Lightfoot.

Constructed in 1897 by Henry Leaf, a blacksmith from England’s Yorkshire, the property is significant to Langley’s heritage. Leaf first immigrated to Ontario in the 1880s but later moved to B.C. to start a dairy farm with his wife Louisa. He successfully ran the farm untill 1940 and even became a prominent personality in the neighbourhood. The Leafs were well-remembered for hosting an annual weekend picnic on May 24 for their neighbours.

Leaf’s house, which Lightfoots purchased in 2004, has been renovated multiple times and even featured in several movies by Hallmark Channel.

The property’s journey to fame began in March of 2000 when the Township of Langley placed an advertisement in the local newspaper asking for suggestions on how to preserve the heritage property. Ted, who has spent more than 35 years in the property-renovation industry, responded quickly with a proposal expressing interest in owning the property.

Six months after, the couple was notified that their proposal was accepted, but it took the township four long years to create a title for the property, do the paperwork, and grant permission to move the property a little away from the creek. The spring of 2005 was when the Lighfoots finally began the renovation process, for which they were even awarded in May 2017 by Langley Heritage Society. The couple was recognized for their efforts to preserve a designated heritage building.

“The house was totally unlivable when we bought it, and our main concern was… how to prevent the property again vandalism,” said Lynda, who was a real estate agent for more than 15 years.

“We were constantly replacing padlocks on the fencing that was around the house… there were no doors and very few windows… we found needles above the door raised… it was pretty badly treated. We probably bought more than six padlocks over the course of four years,” she added.

The house was renovated multiple times to enhance safety and add extra features like a two-car garage that sits behind the house.

The couple even paid a local security company to get their house on the list of locations on which the company keeps an eye for security purposes. “Luckily nobody set fire to it, and the vandalism was minimal,” joked Lynda.

Lynda said curiosity in history is crucial for individuals and families interested in renting or owning a heritage property. She further added that people would have to get creative to make improvements compatible with the house’s original character.

Langley Heritage Society’s president Fred Pepin, too urged the residents to preserve and foster conservation of Langley’s heritage resources for present and future generations. He further encouraged people to reach out to the heritage society for assistance if needed.

Notably, David Hockin of DJ Hockin Painting & Decoration who did the painting job this summer, accepted the assignment as his last one before taking retirement on Aug. 31.

Langley Heritage Society can be reached out at 604-513-8787 or via email at info@langleyheritage.ca. The Henry Leaf house is located at 5458 272nd Street Langley.

