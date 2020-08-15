Grant Sauer, of Sauer Public Notary, finished his shot on Hole 17 at the annual fundraising golf tournament on Thursday, Aug. 14. (CK Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s hospital foundation tees up fun at annual tournament

Thursday’s tournament will help pay for a virus-fighting robot to help with hospital cleaning

More than 150 people played golf on Thursday in the annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation tournament and the funds they donated will help to buy a robot that can zap viruses such as COVID-19.

The tournament proceeds are earmarked for a special UV robot that can go room to room and use ultraviolet rays to clean.

“A happy surprise for Langley Memorial Hospital donors and supporters came when Leanne Laurin, along with her husband, Mike Laurin, of CIBC Wood Gundy, the Laurin Financial Group, announced that they would match all gifts made towards the UVGI at the Golf Tournament up to $10,000,” noted Terra Scheer, who does hospital foundation communications.

“We are big supporters of the Foundation’s Gala. When we learned the event was postponed until 2021, Leanne and I recognize that the foundation has lost its biggest fundraising event of the year. But, that doesn’t mean that our giving stops,” Mike said. “We hope to inspire other generous supporters to join us by matching our gift. Our hospital needs us, perhaps now more than ever.”

The foundation is still receiving donations and doesn’t expect to have a final total for a few days.

“With over 150 participants, including golfers, sponsors and volunteers all doing their part by following physical distancing rules, the 24th annual golf tournament was a great success,” she said. “Great prizes were available for our potato raffle, and the winner of the 50/50 draw walked away with $400.”

It will all help to fund the cleaning robot which comes with a price tag of $168,000. An ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) robot can deep clean and disinfect the hospital to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

“It can be used in areas right from the Intensive Care Unit to long-term care facility where our fragile elders reside. Although there are some robots shared across the Fraser Health heath care facilities, Langley Memorial Hospital has a great need for one dedicated to its campus,” Scheer said.

Joining in on the charity golf tournament was Pam Murphy, the general manager of Magnolia Gardens, and her adult son, Adam, who sits on the board of the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.

“Supporting Langley Memorial Hospital is a high priority for us because so many of Bria Community residents in Langley receive care there, “says Pam. “We really appreciate them.”

In a year full of challenges, the needs at Langley Memorial Hospital haven’t decreased, but the complexity of engaging the community in events has. Sheila Reimer, Advancement Officer for the LMHF is organizing the event. “We are incredibly grateful to be able to host our golf tournament this year,” says Sheila Reimer, Advancement Officer for the LMHF. “I was holding my breath, waiting to see how the community would rally – I recognize local business and residents are facing many challenges – but rally they have.”

“I was so delighted to see Pam Murphy, GM for Magnolia Gardens, step right up with early registration for the tournament. She gave all of us at Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation hope for a great event, and soon many others joined her. Once again, Langley shows itself a generous and supportive community. Together, we are stronger.”

Supporting the golf tournament doesn’t mean there wasn’t some family rivalry on the links. Pam and Adam are avid golfers. Even their vacations together involve tournaments played for a coveted family jacket.

“Usually when we golf, Adam and I are fairly close to each other, I’m hoping I’ll be the victor today [on Thursday],” noted Pam.

Tournament winners

  • Challenge-the-Champ: Len Strelau
  • Putting Contest: Don Fafard
  • Chipping Contest: Jeff Matthews
  • Ballot Draw on Hole #10: Trevor McBratney
  • Longest Drive – Men’s: Trevor McBratney
  • Longest Drive – Ladies’: Marlene Best
  • Closest-to-the-pin Mens: Rieghardt Van Enter – TYBO
  • Closest-to-the-pin Ladies: Pam Murphy (Random Draw – No Winner)
  • Best Score: Phil Jackman’s Team #4 – Peter Michalech, Lance Leech, Brian Jackson and Dave Lalonde.
  • 50/50 Winner: Ticket #8130542
  • Potato Raffle Grand Prize Winner: Ticket #1178910

charity

Matching donor Leanne Laurin (left) with her golf partner at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation annual tournament. (CK Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Mike Laurin (third from left) enjoyed dinner with his golf team after a full 18-hole game. (CK Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

