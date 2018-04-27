Langley’s new hospital museum celebrates Mother’s Day

On Saturday, May 12, the archive and museum at Michaud House will be holding an afternoon tea.

After the May 12 tea, the museum will be open by appointment only, run by volunteers such as Doris Riedwig. (Langley Advance files)

A springtime tea will launch this year’s opening of the relatively new Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) archival museum at Michaud House.

Local author and columnist Jim McGregor will sign copies of Special Days Make Lasting Memories at the event, which will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 — just in time for Mother’s Day.

When the museum, which is run by volunteers, officially opened last July, the response was “overwhelming,” said spokesperson Natasha Jones.

Many who attended the ribbon-cutting were retired doctors, nurses, and other staff from LMH, which marks its 70th anniversary this year.

Many of those who attended the opening, and those who have visited over the last few months, were simply interested because LMH was their birthplace, Jones added.

Nursing students have been “amazed” when they compare the instruments with which they are learning their vocation today to those that are decades old.

Fittingly, among the highlights are forceps used “in the good old days” and a cardboard box that newborns were sent home in at a time when infant restraint seats were not mandatory – and likely not even heard of, Jones said.

After the upcoming tea, the museum will remain open by appointment only.

This can be arranged by contacting volunteers Doris at 604 534-3384 or do_ried@telus.net, or Natasha at natashajones.write@gmail.com.

Entrance to the museum is by donation.

Given the content of his book, McGregor said his book signing is timely.

It is a compilation of newspaper columns. The chapters reflect the hum of life around special occasions, including Mother’s Day. In the chapter titled Mother’s Day Gifts, the author notes that there are two ways to choose a gift for mothers. “One involves spending money; one involves spending time.”

At the May 12 tea, visitors can achieve both, he said, suggesting that spending time… and a little money to buy his autographed book… makes the memory of the day last even longer.

Michaud House and the museum are located at 5202 204 St., in Langley City.