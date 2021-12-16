Books on the shelves of the Fraser Valley Regional Library branch in Langley City. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times file)

Late fines ending at all Fraser Valley library locations

FVRL says those with old fines can take advantage of upcoming promotion

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is removing a big barrier in order to increase access to sites.

They are ending all late fines permanently beginning on Jan. 1.

“We know how helpful and potentially life-changing removing late fines can be,” says Gayle Martin, FVRL Board Chair.

“This was a well-thought-out decision that has a big impact on supporting people, creating harmony, and building stronger communities.”

Throughout the pandemic, no late fines have incurred. The FVRL board voted on Dec. 8, to continue this initiative indefinitely.

For members who have existing fines, there will be a chance early in 2022 to have them removed through an upcoming “forgiveness campaign.”

The ending of late fines is part of FVRL’s approach to continue to help remove barriers for customers and encourage increased use and access to the collection.

“We recognize that many people are struggling right now and finances are tight. We care and we want to help,” says Scott Hargrove, FVRL Chief Executive Officer. “There can be a lot of fear or stress surrounding late fines. Most of the time we see customers accrue late fines unintentionally – missed bus, sick kid, working late. This minor mishap can seriously hurt household budgets, use of the library, and stress levels. We want to welcome people into the library and help alleviate some pressure.”

This change does not include fees incurred for lost or damaged materials. The same fee structure will still apply.

To learn more about FVRL’s services, collection, hours of operation, FVRL Express, eCard sign up, virtual programs and digital content, visit www.fvrl.ca or call your local library.

