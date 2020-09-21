Bria’s Sunridge Gardens chef David Collins and sous chef Danielle Armfeldt show the winning pie from a contest among area Bria facilities. (Bria/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Leave room for pie – Langley facility offers drive-thru pies for seniors

Local Bria seniors complexes team up to give out free pies at Sunridge Gardens Oct. 1

One hundred lucky seniors can get a special treat to mark National Seniors Day on Oct. 1 that was the result of a friendly competition between chefs.

Bria Communities will host a Drive-Thru Pie Pick-up giving away free pies to seniors. The first 100 seniors who come through Sunridge Gardens retirement home in Murrayville between 1 and 3 p.m.

“Bria Communities chefs from all four seniors residences competed in mid-September to make the signature BriaCuisine™ pumpkin pie recipe. They will bake the pies and have them packaged and ready to give away as seniors drive-through,” said Janice Miller, Bria’s spokesperson.

But there wasn’t just one winner. The Sunridge Gardens chef won for his aunt’s crust which has citrus zest and juice in it and the chef from Bria’s Tswassen facility won for his filling. The pies come with cream cheese frosting. Sous chef Danielle Armfeldt contributed the idea for a special garnish using a local fruit.

“They’ve got these fabulous sugared cranberries on top,” Miller said.

Staff making the eight-inch pies safe for distribution and staff from Magnolia Garden’s in Langley City will be at Sunridge Gardens to help with the event Thursday, Oct. 1.

“Safety and health precautions are top priority in this event; contact tracing, appropriate PPE and social distancing will ensure seniors and Bria staff are protected,” Miller added.

Sunridge Gardens is at 22301 Fraser Hwy. People must be 65 or older to receive a free pie.

National Seniors Day in Canada coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons and is an opportunity to honour older residents of the community.

.

Chefs at Bria Communities facilities competed to make pumpkin pies. One hundred of the winning pies will be distributed to seniors on Oct. 1. (Bria Communities/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

