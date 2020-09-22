Let Langley seniors centre do the cooking for Thanksgiving

The centre has a special offer of a complete turkey dinner to go. The order deadline is approaching

The Langley Senior Resources Society is offering to do the cooking for Thanksgiving. (File photo)

The Langley Seniors Resource Centre is offering to do the cooking for Thanksgiving.

It’s offering full Thanksgiving dinners that will feed six to eight people.

The centre has had to close down many of its programs and services but has through much of the pandemic, been able to keep its kitchen operating to provide vital meals to local seniors through Meals to Go.

The menu includes a fully cooked and de-boned turkey between 10 and 18 pounds, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, buns, and pumpkin pie.

The cost is $230 including gratuity.

The orders must be placed by Sept. 30 at noon. That’s also the deadline to pay, whether by cash or credit card. The dinners can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon on Oct. 9. Thanksgiving is Oct. 12 this year.

Find out more on the centre website or by calling 604-530-3020 ext. 315. That’s also the same phone number for anyone wanting more information on the Meals to Go program.

Food & DiningSeniors