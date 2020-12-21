Letter campaign for Langley seniors overwhelmed with scribes

Danielle Axton invited the public to write Christmas cards to Memory Living Neighbourhood residents at Chartwell Langley Gardens for 2020 and received a huge response. (Danielle Axton photo)

People are anxious to reach out to others, even if it’s only writing a friendly note to someone they’ve never met.

A modest request for Christmas cards by a manager at a dementia unit of Chartwell Langley Gardens has kind of grown into a campaign that will benefit many seniors.

Danielle Axton, who recently won a national Chartwell award for her dedication as a manager, oversees the Memory Living Neighbourhood, the specialized unit for people with cognitive issues.

• READ MORE Langley seniors residence manager’s dedication earns national award

She posted on her Facebook page about wanting to have some cards arrive for the residents of her unit.

“As most of you know, this Christmas season is going to look incredibly different for everyone, but especially for our residents who will not be able to spend it with their families,” she wrote. “My goal is to spread some joy and fill our walls with Christmas cards to remind them that they are loved, supported and fondly thought of this holiday season. Your card can be filled with well wishes, a drawn picture or simply a ‘Merry Christmas’ and at the end of the day you can rest your head knowing that you are the reason one of our residents smiled today.”

She thought they’d get some people wanting to take part and if there were extra cards, they would be distributed to other residents of Langley Gardens. She expected it to be spread around amongst her friends.

Well, it kind of gained some traction online.

“Never in a million years did I think it would get this big! It’s so very exciting that so many people want to make our residents smile,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

Now there will be cards going to various local seniors residences as people get on board the card campaign.

“This post has been shared 900-plus times from far and wide! My heart is bursting with joy and I am so excited to see what the next couple of weeks brings for my residents. words cannot express how grateful I am for you,” she posted in an update.

Some media attention helped fan the flame and now Axton is asking that people take part but provide the cards and letters to their nearby seniors complexes.

“I encourage you to reach out and send cards to your local retirement homes as well so we can collectively help brighten the 2020 holiday season for those who need it most,” she said.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.