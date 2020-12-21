Danielle Axton invited the public to write Christmas cards to Memory Living Neighbourhood residents at Chartwell Langley Gardens for 2020 and received a huge response. (Danielle Axton photo)

Danielle Axton invited the public to write Christmas cards to Memory Living Neighbourhood residents at Chartwell Langley Gardens for 2020 and received a huge response. (Danielle Axton photo)

Letter campaign for Langley seniors overwhelmed with scribes

A manager at a seniors’ complex made a modest request for Christmas cards and letters

People are anxious to reach out to others, even if it’s only writing a friendly note to someone they’ve never met.

A modest request for Christmas cards by a manager at a dementia unit of Chartwell Langley Gardens has kind of grown into a campaign that will benefit many seniors.

Danielle Axton, who recently won a national Chartwell award for her dedication as a manager, oversees the Memory Living Neighbourhood, the specialized unit for people with cognitive issues.

• READ MORE Langley seniors residence manager’s dedication earns national award

She posted on her Facebook page about wanting to have some cards arrive for the residents of her unit.

“As most of you know, this Christmas season is going to look incredibly different for everyone, but especially for our residents who will not be able to spend it with their families,” she wrote. “My goal is to spread some joy and fill our walls with Christmas cards to remind them that they are loved, supported and fondly thought of this holiday season. Your card can be filled with well wishes, a drawn picture or simply a ‘Merry Christmas’ and at the end of the day you can rest your head knowing that you are the reason one of our residents smiled today.”

She thought they’d get some people wanting to take part and if there were extra cards, they would be distributed to other residents of Langley Gardens. She expected it to be spread around amongst her friends.

Well, it kind of gained some traction online.

“Never in a million years did I think it would get this big! It’s so very exciting that so many people want to make our residents smile,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

Now there will be cards going to various local seniors residences as people get on board the card campaign.

“This post has been shared 900-plus times from far and wide! My heart is bursting with joy and I am so excited to see what the next couple of weeks brings for my residents. words cannot express how grateful I am for you,” she posted in an update.

Some media attention helped fan the flame and now Axton is asking that people take part but provide the cards and letters to their nearby seniors complexes.

“I encourage you to reach out and send cards to your local retirement homes as well so we can collectively help brighten the 2020 holiday season for those who need it most,” she said.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Photos: Aldergrove shares holiday traditions and positive wishes

Just Posted

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. [THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck]
LETTER: Langley writer agrees anti-mask singer should be fired

Taking part in an anti-mask protest sends wrong message

Danielle Axton invited the public to write Christmas cards to Memory Living Neighbourhood residents at Chartwell Langley Gardens for 2020 and received a huge response. (Danielle Axton photo)
Letter campaign for Langley seniors overwhelmed with scribes

A manager at a seniors’ complex made a modest request for Christmas cards and letters

MCGINN, Jason Age: 31 Height: 5’ 7” Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right Wrist- “Fallen”, Right Arm- full sleeve- “Bird Man”, Neck Praying Hands, “Minnie” With rose and Cross, Chest- Star on both sides, Right Forearm - “with the”, Cross, Girl. Right Thigh - Partial Mask, Upper Back “J” with Flames, Right Upper Arm- Inner - Skull, Left Upper Arm - Skulls and Web, Left Forearm - Inner “MH”, Left Thigh - Stars Wanted: Assault with a weapon x2, B&E, and theft. Warrant in effect: Dec. 15, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 20

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Cloverdale – Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen has come under scrutiny for comments made about the city’s economic health. (HOC video)
LETTER: MP defends expressing concerns about Langley City becoming ‘ghost town’

MP says she’s spoken to several local businesses teetering on the edge financially

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley child murder trial will conclude in 2021

Witness delays have pushed testimony into January

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Guildford’s giant Canadian flag in a parking lot after it fell from its pole, on 104th Avenue, early Saturday. (Photo: twitter.com/PreventCrimes)
Storm sends Surrey’s giant flag to street below, where a crime-fighting team saved it

‘The flag literally fell from the sky in front of them’

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Most Read