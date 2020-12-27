LETTERS TO SANTA3: How are you and Mrs. Claus, Langley kids ask

Thakoo Sata
Dear Santa
I Want
nintdnos syitch
Love.
Harry!
Harry, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Daer Santa
I hope you ar doin
gode. I hope it you can peles git oretor
COVID 19 tanke you.
Mes you peles mace
a done and a woch
Tanke you someh
I hope tata misse close
is take good care of you
yrou fred
Ethan, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa
I want a PS5.
I Want a BABY Zelda.
I want a hot wHeels.
From WiLLiAM
William, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
.
Dear Santa
How are You! I have been Good
this year.
can i have a dooll and Some
books
Love Pavit
Pavit, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Deer Santa,
Hello!
How are you? How is your Reindeer?
for Xmas I want you to be
Happy And I want evryone to
be Happy to and if you aret
wering a mask wene you com
I will be sad. Again for xmas
I want a new elf on da shelf.
A unicorn. An Amibo so on so
on well STAY SAfe!
You’re freind
Toby
Toby, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
My FAvOURiTE
TARDiTON
is Sleding
by Nora
Nora, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
.
Dear SANtA
How Are you? I
Have Been Good this
Year, I HAve Been A Good
friend. MAY I HAve A
toy Elsa AND ANNA dools
AND 1,000,000,000 Bells
AND DreAM House
Love Allie
Allie, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear Santa,
How are ya doing? I REALLY hope you don’t have
Covid-19 for Christmas I would like a lot of books some lego sets, Pokemon
cards and no COVID-19! In summer, can you say hit to Jay (my
elf) for me? Also, do you have any siblings! I have a little brother
names Thomas. He’s 6 and I’m 8. We both have curly blond-brown
hair and dark brown eyes. Hey I wonder what’s your favorite
color? Okay I’m done Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas.
your friend, Rosetta
Rosetta, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
DeArSantA
I want a PS4
F Zealin
Zealin, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
.
To Santa
I want
a Phon
and the
nintendoswichs
love Yesung
Yesung, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear Sat Nik,
how are you doin. I was
gust wandrin ifu in the
wintre jerin the day
it is completle blac?
Oh, I omost fregot to intredo
mi name is Seamus.
Oh, olswhir is my
onule thin I would lic from
you it is a maoti bike.
Seamus, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
DeAr SAntA
I wanta x Box
Howare your
elves? How are
you santa?
How is Mrs. claus?
From Braeden
Braeden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary
.
Dear Santa How
are you? I have
been good this
year.
May I have
a Barbie
dream Camper.
love Harshi
Harshi, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Hello Santa how
are you? I just want to
tell you I like food and
for Christmas I want
food pls! how it it
in the north Pole ok
well bye oh wait yoar friend
Taylor
Taylor, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa I love you
I Wish For a Ginger
bread House so I
can Go in side
From Maria
I love you
Maria, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary
.
Hi Santa. i am in graed
three. How or the rein
dear. wat mil do you like
more chocolate milk or
ragiler? i mite want a
wach ather wise if you cant
I wood like a good christmas
you Bring Joie in canada
and evry wer elf. My anty
gave me your Bell i well give
it Back to You. Marry chrismast
Maddy, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa,
THankyou for My
presnets. I
wd Like Pokemon.
Frem
Rocco
Rocco, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear Santa
Did you cat covet 19 Whan you
weth to pipols hawses and
can you histo wrotof for me.
Samuel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Deir Santa
Ihave been
good
I love Santa
beKus He Gots
preses Love. Julia
Julia, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear: Santa
I already wrote to
you. But I have something
to tell you and some question
to ask you But I’m not going to
be nosye. 1. how many Elfes do
you have? heres what I have
to say: what i really want
for my 3 cats. cat nip + cat toys
Thank you. be safe
Leila B., Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
Dear Santa
Thankyou
For your
givt So
munch Love Kayla
Kayla, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary
.
Dear santa, I hope that m. clos is dowing well i also
hope that rudoph is dooing good.
I wish i coud help you. For cristmas,
i want is a anibo of splatoon, Plese.
Mery cristmas. From Keaton.
Keaton, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
.
