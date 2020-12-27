LETTERS TO SANTA3: How are you and Mrs. Claus, Langley kids ask

Thakoo Sata

For preesis i

gata go Uo hav

a Pit

fam

Aaryan

Aaryan, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I Want

nintdnos syitch

Love.

Harry!

Harry, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Daer Santa

I hope you ar doin

gode. I hope it you can peles git oretor

COVID 19 tanke you.

Mes you peles mace

a done and a woch

Tanke you someh

I hope tata misse close

is take good care of you

yrou fred

Ethan, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I want a PS5.

I Want a BABY Zelda.

I want a hot wHeels.

From WiLLiAM

William, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

How are You! I have been Good

this year.

can i have a dooll and Some

books

Love Pavit

Pavit, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Deer Santa,

Hello!

How are you? How is your Reindeer?

for Xmas I want you to be

Happy And I want evryone to

be Happy to and if you aret

wering a mask wene you com

I will be sad. Again for xmas

I want a new elf on da shelf.

A unicorn. An Amibo so on so

on well STAY SAfe!

You’re freind

Toby

Toby, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

My FAvOURiTE

TARDiTON

is Sleding

by Nora

Nora, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear SANtA

How Are you? I

Have Been Good this

Year, I HAve Been A Good

friend. MAY I HAve A

toy Elsa AND ANNA dools

AND 1,000,000,000 Bells

AND DreAM House

Love Allie

Allie, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

How are ya doing? I REALLY hope you don’t have

Covid-19 for Christmas I would like a lot of books some lego sets, Pokemon

cards and no COVID-19! In summer, can you say hit to Jay (my

elf) for me? Also, do you have any siblings! I have a little brother

names Thomas. He’s 6 and I’m 8. We both have curly blond-brown

hair and dark brown eyes. Hey I wonder what’s your favorite

color? Okay I’m done Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas.

your friend, Rosetta

Rosetta, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

DeArSantA

I want a PS4

F Zealin

Zealin, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

To Santa

I want

a Phon

and the

nintendoswichs

love Yesung

Yesung, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Sat Nik,

how are you doin. I was

gust wandrin ifu in the

wintre jerin the day

it is completle blac?

Oh, I omost fregot to intredo

mi name is Seamus.

Oh, olswhir is my

onule thin I would lic from

you it is a maoti bike.

Seamus, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

DeAr SAntA

I wanta x Box

Howare your

elves? How are

you santa?

How is Mrs. claus?

From Braeden

Braeden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa How

are you? I have

been good this

year.

May I have

a Barbie

dream Camper.

love Harshi

Harshi, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Hello Santa how

are you? I just want to

tell you I like food and

for Christmas I want

food pls! how it it

in the north Pole ok

well bye oh wait yoar friend

Taylor

Taylor, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa I love you

I Wish For a Ginger

bread House so I

can Go in side

From Maria

I love you

Maria, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary

.

Hi Santa. i am in graed

three. How or the rein

dear. wat mil do you like

more chocolate milk or

ragiler? i mite want a

wach ather wise if you cant

I wood like a good christmas

you Bring Joie in canada

and evry wer elf. My anty

gave me your Bell i well give

it Back to You. Marry chrismast

Maddy, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

THankyou for My

presnets. I

wd Like Pokemon.

Frem

Rocco

Rocco, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Did you cat covet 19 Whan you

weth to pipols hawses and

can you histo wrotof for me.

Samuel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Deir Santa

Ihave been

good

I love Santa

beKus He Gots

preses Love. Julia

Julia, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear: Santa

I already wrote to

you. But I have something

to tell you and some question

to ask you But I’m not going to

be nosye. 1. how many Elfes do

you have? heres what I have

to say: what i really want

for my 3 cats. cat nip + cat toys

Thank you. be safe

Leila B., Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Thankyou

For your

givt So

munch Love Kayla

Kayla, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear santa, I hope that m. clos is dowing well i also

hope that rudoph is dooing good.

I wish i coud help you. For cristmas,

i want is a anibo of splatoon, Plese.

Mery cristmas. From Keaton.

Keaton, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Most Read