LETTERS TO SANTA3: How are you and Mrs. Claus, Langley kids ask

Allie, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary Samuel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Harry, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary Harshi, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Julia, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Kayla, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary Rocco, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary Yesung, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary Aaryan, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary Braeden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary Maria, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary Nora, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary William, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary Zealin, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary Ethan, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Keaton, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Leila, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Maddy, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Rosetta, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Seamus, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Taylor, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Toby, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary Allie, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

Aaryan

Aaryan, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I Want

nintdnos syitch

Love.

Harry!

Harry, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Daer Santa

I hope you ar doin

gode. I hope it you can peles git oretor

COVID 19 tanke you.

Mes you peles mace

a done and a woch

Tanke you someh

I hope tata misse close

is take good care of you

yrou fred

Ethan, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

I want a PS5.

I Want a BABY Zelda.

I want a hot wHeels.

From WiLLiAM

William, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa

How are You! I have been Good

this year.

can i have a dooll and Some

books

Love Pavit

Pavit, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Deer Santa,

Hello!

How are you? How is your Reindeer?

for Xmas I want you to be

Happy And I want evryone to

be Happy to and if you aret

wering a mask wene you com

I will be sad. Again for xmas

I want a new elf on da shelf.

A unicorn. An Amibo so on so

on well STAY SAfe!

You’re freind

Toby

Toby, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

My FAvOURiTE

TARDiTON

is Sleding

by Nora

Nora, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear SANtA

How Are you? I

Have Been Good this

Year, I HAve Been A Good

friend. MAY I HAve A

toy Elsa AND ANNA dools

AND 1,000,000,000 Bells

AND DreAM House

Love Allie

Allie, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

How are ya doing? I REALLY hope you don’t have

Covid-19 for Christmas I would like a lot of books some lego sets, Pokemon

cards and no COVID-19! In summer, can you say hit to Jay (my

elf) for me? Also, do you have any siblings! I have a little brother

names Thomas. He’s 6 and I’m 8. We both have curly blond-brown

hair and dark brown eyes. Hey I wonder what’s your favorite

color? Okay I’m done Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas.

your friend, Rosetta

Rosetta, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

DeArSantA

I want a PS4

F Zealin

Zealin, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

To Santa

I want

a Phon

and the

nintendoswichs

love Yesung

Yesung, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Sat Nik,

how are you doin. I was

gust wandrin ifu in the

wintre jerin the day

it is completle blac?

Oh, I omost fregot to intredo

mi name is Seamus.

Oh, olswhir is my

onule thin I would lic from

you it is a maoti bike.

Seamus, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

DeAr SAntA

I wanta x Box

Howare your

elves? How are

you santa?

How is Mrs. claus?

From Braeden

Braeden, Grade 1, Glenwood Elementary

.

Dear Santa How

are you? I have

been good this

year.

May I have

a Barbie

dream Camper.

love Harshi

Harshi, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Hello Santa how

are you? I just want to

tell you I like food and

for Christmas I want

food pls! how it it

in the north Pole ok

well bye oh wait yoar friend

Taylor

Taylor, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa I love you

I Wish For a Ginger

bread House so I

can Go in side

From Maria

I love you

Maria, Grade 2, Glenwood Elementary

.

Hi Santa. i am in graed

three. How or the rein

dear. wat mil do you like

more chocolate milk or

ragiler? i mite want a

wach ather wise if you cant

I wood like a good christmas

you Bring Joie in canada

and evry wer elf. My anty

gave me your Bell i well give

it Back to You. Marry chrismast

Maddy, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

THankyou for My

presnets. I

wd Like Pokemon.

Frem

Rocco

Rocco, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Did you cat covet 19 Whan you

weth to pipols hawses and

can you histo wrotof for me.

Samuel, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Deir Santa

Ihave been

good

I love Santa

beKus He Gots

preses Love. Julia

Julia, Grade 2, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear: Santa

I already wrote to

you. But I have something

to tell you and some question

to ask you But I’m not going to

be nosye. 1. how many Elfes do

you have? heres what I have

to say: what i really want

for my 3 cats. cat nip + cat toys

Thank you. be safe

Leila B., Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Thankyou

For your

givt So

munch Love Kayla

Kayla, Grade 1, Lynn Fripps Elementary

.

Dear santa, I hope that m. clos is dowing well i also

hope that rudoph is dooing good.

I wish i coud help you. For cristmas,

i want is a anibo of splatoon, Plese.

Mery cristmas. From Keaton.

Keaton, Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

