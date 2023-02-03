Librarian excited by return of philosophers’ corners

Monthly discussions part of Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) educational series at the library

The first Philosophers’ Corner is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. (KPU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Janis Foster/Special to Langley Advance Times

“The unexamined life is not worth living,” wrote Socrates, known as the father of philosophy.

Or, as an upbeat philosopher wisecracked, “Everything will be OK in the end. If it’s not OK, it’s not the end.”

There is no right or wrong in philosophy. A personal philosophy is a constantly evolving set of beliefs, values and perceptions that guides our behaviour.

Philosophy literally means “love of wisdom” and it is the impetus for Philosophers’ Corners, part of Third Age Learning at Kwantlen’s educational series, offered at various locations – including Langley City Library.

All ages and opinions are welcome to attend on the fourth Thursday of the month.

TALK’s Philosophers’ Corners were previously offered at the library pre-COVID and were met with positive response, said Sandeep Khair, supervisor at the City library.

“It was quite popular here because of the topics. People really liked the wide variety of topics, “ she said. “It’s a good place to come out and enjoy discussion and make new friends,” she said.

Sponsoring TALK’s Philosophers’ Corners by providing free space, eliminating the normal drop-in fee, plus providing refreshments is one way that the library is attempting to lure back the public to their many public programs including children’s storytimes, book club meetings, knitting groups, visiting speakers and special events such as the recent Chinese New Year celebration.

Philosophers’ Corner is a good fit for the library which seeks to provide a wide variety of lively programs for all ages and interests, Khair said.

“Philosophers’ Corner is a lovely program where people can socialize as well as get the opportunity to discuss important current topics,” she said.

“At the library we provide a nice, calm environment for them to discuss, as well as it is a way to display the library collection to them on the topics they picked for discussion. I am so excited to bring this program back.”

TALK’s Philosophers’ Corners are modelled after the Philosophers’ Cafes introduced in 1999 by Dr. Josef Wosk, a director at Simon Fraser University, who intended to create “a cutting edge, safe, and stimulating environment for public conversation.”

A Philosophers’ Corner begins with a 10-minute presentation outlining some of the most interesting and controversial aspects of the topic for participants to discuss. All attendees are welcome to share their thoughts.

Philosophers’ Corners are open to all; people do not have to be a TALK member or older than 50 to attend. No registration is required.

Langley Philosophers’ Corners are held at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, at Langley City Library, 20399 Douglas Cres.

Feb. 23: Are law enforcement cameras an invasion of privacy?

March 23: How will our society ever solve the challenge of addiction?

April 27: Should health care allow for the option to access private clinics?

May 25: Are social activism and civil disobedience important aspects of maintaining our democracy?

For more information about Third Age Learning at Kwantlen, people can visit kpu.ca/talk or email: talk@kpu.ca.

