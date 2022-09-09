Local cat shelter turns leisure walks into a fundraiser

With an unusual jump in pet surrender rate this year, volunteers shared they have welcomed a slightly more number of cats to the shelter. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley’s Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) for cats is inviting members of the public to its 18th annual ‘walk for the cats’ event.

The “fun and easy” five-kilometre walk around Derby Reach Regional Park is CARES’ “biggest and most important fundraiser” – returning after two long COVID years, said Tara White, shelter’s communications coordinator and a cat lover.

The dog-friendly event also includes a complimentary barbeque and free prizes after the walk.

“We also have free goodie bags for those who attend the event,” shared White.

In addition, there will be items for sale by donation.

People can pledge to be a walker at the Sunday, Sept. 18 event for a minimum $20 donation. Those who do not want to walk can still make donations at the event or online at carescatshelter.com.

The money raised through the fundraiser will be used to cover the shelter’s costs and help the stray cats.

In 2019, the shelter raised $10,000 through the walk event. This year, CARES is hoping to raise at least $15,000.

With an unusual jump in pet surrender rate this year, Clive Ellis, a long-time CARES volunteer, said the money is much needed.

He further shared that it is common to see a slightly more number of cats coming into the shelter care during the summer months.

Ellis believes COVID and the rising cost of living could be a leading reason why the Milner-based shelter had to welcome more than 35 kittens this summer.

Although there would be no shelter cats at the event, White said those interested in adoption are welcome to connect with the volunteers on the day of the event.

“It would be a great opportunity for people to interact with our volunteers and learn what goes behind the scenes,” she added.

Currently, the shelter has about 80 cats, and 60 are up for adoption.

Those interested can pre-register by emailing their names at careswalkforthecats@gmail.com. Registration forms can be filled out in advance or on-site.

The three-hour event starts at noon at Derby Reach Regional Park, at 21801 Allard Cres., in Fort Langley.

