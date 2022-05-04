Local Rotary Clubs honour youth leaders on Thursday night

“It will be like Juno Awards,” says one of the organizers

When it comes to taking on community service initiatives, youth in Langley have gone above and beyond many times over, as the local Rotary Clubs know well.

That is why, to recognize and honour youth making a difference in Langley , the four Rotary Clubs of Langley – Langley Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Langley Central, Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise, and Rotary Club of Aldergrove – are back with their annual ‘Service Above Self Students and Youth’ (a.k.a the SASSY) awards this week.

Organized for locals aged 15 to 21, the seventh annual awards show on Thursday night will honour those who have demonstrated the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

At the event, seven awards will be presented in the categories of community service, youth leadership, sports leadership, leadership beyond adversity, international service, environmental leadership, and arts and culture leadership.

RELATED: Langley Rotarians extend helping hand to Ukrainians

“With youth running the show, providing entertainment, as well as being showcased for the wonderful things they are contributing to our community, it will be an inspiring night for us all,” said Jeff Morfitt, from Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise.

With “numerous” nominations on the list, the panel of judges had a hard time choosing winners, admitted Lilianne Fuller, public relations director at Rotary Club of Langley Central.

But in the end, a winner in each category had to be chosen.

“These rewards are in recognition of some students who exemplify Rotary values and our commitment to service,” said Fuller.

Describing the award ceremony as “a lot like Juno Awards,” Fuller said, “it will be a little bit splashy and very exciting.”

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, May 5, at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. The event is open to the public.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Entry tickets are not required, but Fuller said that cash donations at the door would be appreciated.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley couple wins $125,000 jackpot in local Rotary 50/50

“We are proud and happy to present these awards to deserving Langley youth. We look forward to doing this event because it’s always excellent to recognize Langley youth who do so much in their community,” Fuller concluded.

For more information or to attend, people can contact Annette Borrows at 604-308-8122.

.

charityCommunity Leadershipcommunity profileRotary

Langley youth were awarded SASSY recognition in 2018. (Langley Advance Times file)