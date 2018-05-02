Meagan Wiebe receives her $150 prize from Abbotsford Legion president Robert Rohrer. Also pictured are Wiebe’s mom Tanya Manuel (standing beside her) and teacher Linda King. Manuel is also a teacher at Fraser Valley Adventist Academy, where Wiebe is in Grade 12.

Local student earns third place in Legion literary contest

Meagan Wiebe of Adventist Academy in Aldergrove receives $150 prize from Abbotsford Legion

A Grade 12 student of Fraser Valley Adventist Academy in Aldergrove was recently presented with a $150 cheque from the Abbotsford Legion.

Meagan Wiebe received the funds for placing third – out of 7,000 students from across the B.C./Yukon district – for a poem she submitted into the literary and poster contest.

Her future plans are to go on to university to study journalism and creative writing.

This is Wiebe’s poem that earned her third place:

I’M COMING HOME

I’m coming home for our first kiss

Because the bullets, they always miss.

You’ll see my pride, strength and glory

I’ll have the most victorious story.

I’m coming home for our wedding day,

Even though they too often say,

My dream is futile; will never come true

But I’m making a promise, and it is to you.

I’m coming home for our first child,

The way she laughs and beams and smiles.

I’ll dance with her feet standing on mine,

And ask why you’re crying when I’m here and fine.

I’m coming home on her first day of school,

Even though there’s a dark red pool

Of blood all around me, staining my clothes,

These gunshot wounds are more than I’d hoped.

I’m coming home and now is the time,

Just a bit early I’m going to arrive.

The war is not over but my time is now done,

Just wait for me over the setting sun.

I see your face with tears unexpected,

I don’t look the same and you can’t accept it.

My skin is quite pale, eyes closed tight.

I thought I wanted the glory of fight.

Only 19 years old and these moments were stolen,

For the war took my heart, my body, and broke it.

I’m going to my grave, for it’s where I will lie,

I’m coming home today,

The day that I died.

Previous story
LISTEN: Glimpsing the Valley’s past through a Langley man’s podcast

Just Posted

Pet first aid kicks off emergency preparedness efforts in Langley

Public sessions, an open house, and a first-aid class are ways to prepare Langley for disaster.

Still skating (and scoring) at 73 years old

Garry Newport has been playing and coaching ice hockey for nearly seven decades

IN YOU TO GIVE: Friendly volunteers give Langley blood donors a reason to return

Donor clinic on tonight until 8 p.m. at Church in the Valley, off Fraser Highway in Langley.

Langley exhibit spotlights fusion and a few of the finer things in life

Artists Susan Falk and Marilyn Dyer have collaborated on a new show.

Stage 1 watering restrictions kick in today in Metro Vancouver

As of May 1, Metro Vancouver residents can only water lawns two days a week instead of three

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Breaking: Men convicted in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon sentenced

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones will be sentenced in Kelowna court

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Human remains found in Burnaby park

RCMP say the public is not at risk

5 to start your day

Residents angry after tree home to peacocks cut down, B.C. youth develop app to assist in overdoses

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

Most Read