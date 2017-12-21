MADE WITH LOVE: Holding dear Mom’s handwritten recipes

A Langley mother steps into an unexpected role as activitist this year fighting for SOGI in schools.

Having family and friends over for a meal was something that Stacey Wakelin’s mother, Alice MacLeod, loved to do.

“She was an excellent cook and baker, usually making everything from scratch,” recalled Wakelin, who has been a vocal advocate for homelessness and discrimination issues in Langley this past year.

“As a child, Christmas was always an exciting time, made even more special by containers filled with my Mom’s holiday baking favourites.”

One of Wakelin’s best decisions ever was asking her mother to write out all her favourite recipes.

“Not long after writing out these recipes we lost my Mom to cancer. I am grateful to have all our family’s favourite recipes written out in her handwriting,” she explained.

.

Alice MacLeod’s Old Time Ice Box Cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 egg

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup packed brown sugar

.

Directions:

In bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour, soda and salt. Gradually blend into creamed mixture. Shape dough into a roll about 2 inches in diameter.

Wrap in plastic wrap or wax paper and refrigerate until firm – about three hours.

Cut dough into 1/8 inch thick slices and place on greased cookie sheet.

Bake at 375ºF (190ºC) for 7 to 9 minutes.

Makes approximately four dozen.

.

